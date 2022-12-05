Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department
The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months. The post The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Laura Capps Takes County Supervisor Seat, Gregg Hart Sworn Into State Assembly
Gregg Hart has officially left the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for the State Assembly as Laura Capps takes the open Supervisors seat. Hart was sworn in as the Assemblymember for District 37, representing Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, on Monday at the State Capitol in Sacramento.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Co. offering $90K signing bonuses to new-hire physicians
In an attempt to bring more long-term behavioral wellness specialists to the County of Santa Barbara, officials say a $90,000 signing bonus will now be offered to incoming, new-hire physicians.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Construction on New Outdoor Classroom at Harding University Partnership School Approved
The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new outdoor classroom at Harding University Partnership School. The project transforms a play space into an outdoor classroom space. The project's architect included a Dimensions Educational Research Foundation team that helped create a “Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom Conceptual Plan.” This project is a proof of concept and an initial phase of the Early Learning Plan "Project H.O.P.E+S” — funded through a grant awarded to SBUSD from First 5 of Santa Barbara. This long-term grant ultimately aims to provide 21st-century learning environments at all elementary schools.
Central Coast gets two new assemblymembers
Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) was sworn in Monday, December 6 as the assemblymember for District 30, and Gregg Hart was sworn in as the assemblymember for District 37 at the State Capitol.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Collecting Toys for Tots
The County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots. Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, Santa Babrara. All toys collected through the Toys for Tots campaign will stay in our community and will be distributed to low-income needy children through the Unity Shoppe.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Pier Untouched
I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims
Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach
Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project
The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency North H Street Lompoc
Oddly yesterday, FireCopt4 was dispatched to a couple medicals, including one at the Gaviota Tunnel . I wonder if CalStar was non-op yesterday. MM that may have been as I had CSTAR7 come in here the day before and they were dispatched for one this morning but not yesterday. It's getting really busy with pulse point getting over a dozen medicals an hour at times. ADS also had a flyover of Coast Guard copter from Hueneme that went all the way to Coast Guard Station San Francisco. Also SB City Fire is using Truck 1 on a daily basis for medicals.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver
The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
