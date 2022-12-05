Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Balogun, Richardson lead Duke women to 43-point win over Austin-Peay
Durham, N.C. — The Duke women's basketball team controlled the game from start to finish as the Blue Devils cruised to a 74-31 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior Elizabeth Balogun and sophomore Reigan Richardson both finished in double figures for the fifth...
UNC WR Downs entering NFL Draft, won't play in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, an All-ACC selection the last two seasons, will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, he announced Friday. Downs will not participate in the Tar Heels' bowl game against Oregon. Downs, a junior, had 94 receptions fro 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns...
NC State's Dunn named Lou Groza Award winner
Raleigh, N.C. — NC State's Christopher Dunn was named the winner of the 2022 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award on Thursday night during the The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Dunn, who set new ACC records in points scored (479) and field goals (93) in 2022, leads...
North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo leaving to take Wisconsin OC job, reports say
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo is leaving Chapel Hill to take the University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator job, according to several media reports. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was first to report the news about Longo. Longo is set to join new...
Grimsley's Jah Jarrett, New Bern's KJ Sampson look ahead to 4A state championship
Two of the top defensive linemen in the country will square off in the 4A state championship game when Grimsley's Jah Jarrett and New Bern's KJ Sampson take the field. The two players sit down with Nick Stevens and T.J. Thorpe to discuss the game.
Round Table: Previewing the four state championship games
Joel Bryant and Kyle Morton preview the four NCHSAA state championship games set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
Extra Effort: Brown overcomes heart surgery to cap off illustrious SJHS volleyball career
Four Oaks, N.C. — Jordyn Brown has a goal. "Definitely playing (volleyball) at the next level, especially Division I. It's definitely been a dream of mine since I was a kid," said Brown, who has played on South Johnston's varsity team all four seasons. "She has had that goal...
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
Physical attacks to grid surge despite drop in overall disturbances, data shows
More shots were reported this week near a substation but this time in South Carolina. It happened Wednesday night at the Wateree Hydrostation in Ridgeway, about 30 minutes north of Columbia. It didn’t result in any outages and there wasn’t any physical damage, Duke Energy told WRAL Data Trackers, but the FBI and local authorities are investigating.
Durham parents discuss need for and against LGBTQ protections
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham parents spoke Thursday at the school board meeting about the need to protect LGBTQ students. The comments were heartfelt with many parents arguing for more training for staff and more resources. Parent Seth Van Horn asked for more support from the school district after his...
Students back in class at Moore County Schools in return to normalcy
PINEHURST, N.C. — On Friday morning students and staff in Moore County will try to get back to pick up where they left off last week. One of the big concerns was the cafeteria. Stored food was brought back to the schools by the truck load. More than 20...
Moore County Schools students missing fourth straight day as power restored
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Although power is back on for most in Moore County, the impact of the days-long, county-wide outage is still causing one problem for many families. Students are spending another day out of class on Thursday. WRAL News asked Moore County Schools leaders why school remains...
Power restored to 10,000 Moore residents, Duke Energy expects repairs will be complete tonight
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Duke Energy said power should be restored to all Moore County residents by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Power has already been restored to around 10,000 customers, but more than 35,000 homes and businesses remain without power early Wednesday morning. Moore County Schools, which have been closed since...
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Silent disco, interactive art and slides among new WRAL First Night fun
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL First Night Raleigh will include a mix of new attractions and entertainment to help close out 2022. The annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh will begin at 2 p.m. with the children's celebration on Fayettville Street between Morgan and West Hargett streets. Slides,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0