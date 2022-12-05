ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

UNC WR Downs entering NFL Draft, won't play in Holiday Bowl

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, an All-ACC selection the last two seasons, will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, he announced Friday. Downs will not participate in the Tar Heels' bowl game against Oregon. Downs, a junior, had 94 receptions fro 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State's Dunn named Lou Groza Award winner

Raleigh, N.C. — NC State's Christopher Dunn was named the winner of the 2022 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award on Thursday night during the The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Dunn, who set new ACC records in points scored (479) and field goals (93) in 2022, leads...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham parents discuss need for and against LGBTQ protections

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham parents spoke Thursday at the school board meeting about the need to protect LGBTQ students. The comments were heartfelt with many parents arguing for more training for staff and more resources. Parent Seth Van Horn asked for more support from the school district after his...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

