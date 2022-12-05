Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
‘It Felt Right’: Kelly Poppinga On Return To BYU Football Staff
PROVO, Utah – After seven years away from his alma mater, Kelly Poppinga returned to the BYU football program on Thursday. Poppinga, a former BYU linebacker and assistant coach on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff, left Provo to continue coaching at the University of Virginia and then a year at Boise State.
kslsports.com
Former BYU QB Jacob Conover Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU quarterback Jacob Conover has found a new home. You could actually say it’s closer to his actual home. Conover exits the NCAA Transfer Portal and will sign with Arizona State. Former four-star recruit. Conover was a heralded prospect in the 2018 recruiting class....
kslsports.com
BYU Mascot Cosmo Levels Up His Viral Strength Stunt
PROVO, Utah – BYU mascot Cosmo always delivers. Even on nights when the teams he cheers for do not. During the first half of BYU basketball’s loss to Utah Valley on December 7, Cosmo stepped out onto the Marriott Center for his latest stunt. It was an upgraded version of a previous viral stunt from the furry mascot.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Blows Out BYU For Second Consecutive Crosstown Win
PROVO, Utah – Did we witness the last Utah Valley/BYU basketball game? At this point, BYU might want it to be the final chapter after the Cougars dropped lost to the Wolverines for the second consecutive year. Utah Valley defeated BYU 75-60 at the Marriott Center on a snowy...
kslsports.com
Transfer Portal Delivers: Former Stanford Linebacker Commits To Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – Graduate transfer Levani Damuni will be joining the University of Utah linebackers room after four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. Damuni made the announcement via social media on Wednesday, December 7. After spending four seasons with the University of Stanford, Damuni announced his intention to...
kslsports.com
Former BYU OC Robert Anae Is Reportedly Moving To Another ACC School
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly on the move again. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the well-traveled Anae is leaving Syracuse for the offensive coordinator job at NC State. Anae replaces Tim Beck, who left Raleigh, North Carolina, to take...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Ed Lamb Lands Northern Colorado Job, Staffer Follows
PROVO, Utah – BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb is the next head coach at Northern Colorado. Lamb has worked on BYU’s staff for seven seasons in various roles. This year he worked with special teams and safeties. Previously he worked with linebackers. Lamb, a former BYU linebacker...
kslsports.com
Gavin Baxter Announces He Is Medically Retiring From Basketball
SALT LAKE CITY- Sports are filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Any smart athlete knows they are always one play away from their last. Unfortunately, for Utah’s Gavin Baxter that day has come with him officially announcing his medical retirement from basketball. Head coach...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Retain Jernaro Gilford On Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – One of the early tasks for BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill is assembling his coaches. Hill, who comes to BYU from Weber State, was formally announced Wednesday. He will work alongside BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to piece together the rest of the defensive staff.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Kelly Poppinga As Special Teams Coordinator
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker and assistant coach Kelly Poppinga is back at his alma mater. Poppinga leaves Boise State after one season on The Blue. He returns to BYU as the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach on Jay Hill’s defense. The specific defensive position that Poppinga will coach is going to be determined at a later date.
kslsports.com
Jay Hill Officially Joins BYU Football Staff With Two Job Titles
PROVO, Utah – BYU football makes it official with former Weber State head coach Jay Hill. Hill is now the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at BYU. “I’m very excited to be joining Kalani and the rest of the BYU staff,” Jay Hill said. “They have an outstanding program that wins on and off the field. BYU’s brand is nationally recognized and respected, and I can’t wait to get to coaching, recruiting and winning in the Big 12.”
kslsports.com
Logan Fano Joins Brother At Utah After Transferring From BYU
SALT LAKE CITY- On the same day his younger brother Spencer, was set to announce his college football commitment, Logan Fano announced his intention to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fano has spent the past season at BYU after serving a church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but has already decided to move on. The older Fano has since announced his intention to join Spencer up north with the Utes.
Why Cade Fennegan could make his BYU debut at the New Mexico Bowl
With Jaren Hall’s status up in the air and Jacob Conover in the transfer portal, the former Bronco may be under center at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To BYU Football Hiring Jay Hill
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has their man to lead the Cougar defense into the Big 12. That man is Jay Hill from Weber State. Hill joins Kalani Sitake’s staff as the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Reports have indicated a strong financial commitment to Hill that reaches nearly $1 million.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Extend Scholarship Offers To Pac-12 Commits
PROVO, Utah – Along with transfer portal madness, BYU football is in the thick of the final push to the early signing period. Due to some movement on the coaching carousel, BYU is looking to get in the mix for a pair of commits to Pac-12 schools. Those players include Stanford running back commit LJ Martin and Colorado defensive back pledge Jordan Shaw.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Earns 12 All-Pac-12 Spots, Lander Barton Earns FDPOTY
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football finished strong in Pac-12 post-season accolades earning 12 spots on All-Pac-12 Teams as well as linebacker Lander Barton earning Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Where The Utes Landed In Pac-12 Standings. The No. 8 Utes had four players named to the Pac-12 first-team for...
kslsports.com
Ethan Calvert Heading To The NCAA Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert is heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. The move is not entirely surprising considering Calvert has been plagued with injuries since he first arrived on campus in 2021. Utah has been recruiting at a very high level at linebacker making Calvert’s path to play time particularly hard.
