SALT LAKE CITY- On the same day his younger brother Spencer, was set to announce his college football commitment, Logan Fano announced his intention to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fano has spent the past season at BYU after serving a church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but has already decided to move on. The older Fano has since announced his intention to join Spencer up north with the Utes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO