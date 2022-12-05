ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP asks public to help find missing Interlochen man

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking the public to help in locating a missing 51-year-old man, Dean Barnes, from Interlochen. Barnes is a white male, approximately 6’0” and 240 pounds. He has a bald head and brown/gray bushy beard He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot to stand trial in Antrim County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial later this month, an 86th District Judge ruled Tuesday. Court records show the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer began in June 2020. Preliminary examinations, which began last August, were...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Over 100 stolen items, including guns and trail cameras, seized in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the rightful owners of over 100 pieces of stolen property that were seized in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff's office said deputies, while acting on information given to them by an anonymous citizen,...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash

SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska

KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bill to create Crawford County military cemetery heads to Mich. Senate

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan is one of four states in the U.S. that does not have a state-operated veterans cemetery, but that could change soon. On Tuesday, the Michigan House of Reps. passed Bill 971, which would create a state veterans cemetery fund and authorize a land purchase in Crawford County for the cemetery.
9&10 News

Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner

Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
ELK RAPIDS, MI

