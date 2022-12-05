Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
MSP asks public to help find missing Interlochen man
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking the public to help in locating a missing 51-year-old man, Dean Barnes, from Interlochen. Barnes is a white male, approximately 6’0” and 240 pounds. He has a bald head and brown/gray bushy beard He...
Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot to stand trial in Antrim County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Five men allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial later this month, an 86th District Judge ruled Tuesday. Court records show the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer began in June 2020. Preliminary examinations, which began last August, were...
Over 100 stolen items, including guns and trail cameras, seized in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the rightful owners of over 100 pieces of stolen property that were seized in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff's office said deputies, while acting on information given to them by an anonymous citizen,...
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska
KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
Newaygo County man found guilty of murdering son
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Dec. 2 a jury found man guilty of the murder of his son, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. announced Tuesday. Darrel Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son Joshua Dakan on Dec. 27, 2021.
Overnight dumpster fire at Women's Resource Center thrift shop closes donation drop-off
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A fire investigation team is investigating the cause of an overnight dumpster fire at the Women's Resource Center thrift shop off U.S. 31. Chief Pat Parker with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says dispatch received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. "When we...
Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
Bill to create Crawford County military cemetery heads to Mich. Senate
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan is one of four states in the U.S. that does not have a state-operated veterans cemetery, but that could change soon. On Tuesday, the Michigan House of Reps. passed Bill 971, which would create a state veterans cemetery fund and authorize a land purchase in Crawford County for the cemetery.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
