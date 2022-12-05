A Chinese-food deliveryman was brutally beaten and robbed of his grub and a wad of cash in a broad-daylight Bronx mugging this week, cops said. The 50-year-old worker showed up to his delivery address, an apartment building on East Clarke Place near Walton Avenue in Mount Eden, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. A man then walked up to him and hit him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, authorities said. Then a second man approached, and both of them repeatedly punched and kicked the delivery worker, cops said. The assailants grabbed the worker’s delivery food as well as $300 before fleeing, cops said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple cuts on his face, bleeding and bruising to his head, eyes and neck and a shoulder injury. Video released by cops Thursday night shows the alleged attackers walking on the sidewalk. Police are still looking to track them down.

BRONX, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO