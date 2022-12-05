Arrest for brass knuckles leads to drug dealer bust in Olympia

After pulling over a truck with no license plates last week, officers with the Olympia Police Department spotted brass knuckles and arrested the driver for a weapons violation.

The arrest occurred in the parking lot of a closed business at 12:45 a.m.

When officers searched the truck, they found $6,214 in cash, 597 fentanyl pills, 39.22 grams of powdered fentanyl, 12.25 grams of methamphetamine, two Xanax bars, two scales and small baggies.

The driver was arrested and booked for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver.

