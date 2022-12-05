Read full article on original website
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday
Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Congratulations to West Stockbridge Planning Board
Congratulations are due to the West Stockbridge Planning Board and its decision to grant a special permit to The Foundry. After 10 plus hours at a public hearing that was continued five times, the board concluded that the music venue was worthy of the permit despite its history of outrageous noise levels, and encroaching into neighboring business’ parking.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
Award-winning Illusive Restaurant serves up burgers and wings in Rensselaer
Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed the recipe details to News10's Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Which Of The 10 Best Places To Get Cookies In Western Mass. Are Here In The Berkshires?
Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!
Property Transactions: December 9 - December 15, 2022
Elizabet Coreno sold property at 9 Roseland Blvd to Franklin and Grant LLC for $139,001. Traditional Homebuilders and Developers sold property at 33 Mallory Way to Christopher Perrone for $525,467. Denise Volpe sold property at 7 Willem Way to Christa LaFranier for $135,000. Amanda Done sold property at 30 Underpass...
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
