Pittsfield, MA

WUPE

A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash

Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday

Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Congratulations to West Stockbridge Planning Board

Congratulations are due to the West Stockbridge Planning Board and its decision to grant a special permit to The Foundry. After 10 plus hours at a public hearing that was continued five times, the board concluded that the music venue was worthy of the permit despite its history of outrageous noise levels, and encroaching into neighboring business’ parking.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: December 9 - December 15, 2022

Elizabet Coreno sold property at 9 Roseland Blvd to Franklin and Grant LLC for $139,001. Traditional Homebuilders and Developers sold property at 33 Mallory Way to Christopher Perrone for $525,467. Denise Volpe sold property at 7 Willem Way to Christa LaFranier for $135,000. Amanda Done sold property at 30 Underpass...
BALLSTON, NY
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
