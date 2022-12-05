More details on the Christmas parade in Saratoga Saturday night when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted through town with great holiday fanfare. The Valley Service Organization sponsors the Christmas parade each year. Bigfoot 99 spoke with Judy Hamel, the VSO’s Christmas Magic Lighted Parade and Winter Wonderland organizer. She said, after taking over from the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce three years ago, her organization has worked to make the parade bigger and better.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO