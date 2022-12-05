ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga gearing up for lighted Christmas parade, Winter Wonderland

More details on the Christmas parade in Saratoga Saturday night when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted through town with great holiday fanfare. The Valley Service Organization sponsors the Christmas parade each year. Bigfoot 99 spoke with Judy Hamel, the VSO’s Christmas Magic Lighted Parade and Winter Wonderland organizer. She said, after taking over from the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce three years ago, her organization has worked to make the parade bigger and better.
SARATOGA, WY
bigfoot99.com

City of Rawlins creating Christmas light display map

If you’re unleashing your inner Clark Griswold this holiday season in Rawlins, folks may not need a map to find your decorated house. It’s visible from the Space Station. For those whose idea of Christmas lights hung from the house with care is more subtle and down to earth, you can share your location with the annual holiday display map.
RAWLINS, WY
bigfoot99.com

307 GoFast on Ice race coming to Saratoga Lake

307 GoFast on Ice is holding its inaugural ice racing tournament on Saratoga Lake in early 2023. Competitors from across the region are invited to participate in any of the multiple categories of events that will be staged on two Saturdays, one in January and the other in February. Illegally...
SARATOGA, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy