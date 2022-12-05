Read full article on original website
Saratoga gearing up for lighted Christmas parade, Winter Wonderland
More details on the Christmas parade in Saratoga Saturday night when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted through town with great holiday fanfare. The Valley Service Organization sponsors the Christmas parade each year. Bigfoot 99 spoke with Judy Hamel, the VSO’s Christmas Magic Lighted Parade and Winter Wonderland organizer. She said, after taking over from the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce three years ago, her organization has worked to make the parade bigger and better.
City of Rawlins creating Christmas light display map
If you’re unleashing your inner Clark Griswold this holiday season in Rawlins, folks may not need a map to find your decorated house. It’s visible from the Space Station. For those whose idea of Christmas lights hung from the house with care is more subtle and down to earth, you can share your location with the annual holiday display map.
Saratoga Town Council votes to hold Spring Avenue contractor to financial penalties
The Saratoga Town Council voted Tuesday night to hold the contractor on the Spring Avenue waterline and repaving project responsible for late fees and penalties through the winter after falling behind the contracted deadlines. The contractor, Lewis & Lewis, had asked the town to amend the contract to avoid the...
307 GoFast on Ice race coming to Saratoga Lake
307 GoFast on Ice is holding its inaugural ice racing tournament on Saratoga Lake in early 2023. Competitors from across the region are invited to participate in any of the multiple categories of events that will be staged on two Saturdays, one in January and the other in February. Illegally...
Dixon moving forward with improvements to lagoon system with the help of grants
The Town of Dixon at the south end of Carbon County is moving forward with improvements to its wastewater lagoon system after successfully competing for a State Loan and Investment Board grant this year. From July 1st to August 12th, the Wyoming State Land and Investments Board, or SLIB, accepted...
Medicine Bow aiming to make purchasing abandoned properties less costly
The Town of Medicine Bow wants to make the process of purchasing of abandoned properties in its community less costly for buyers. Ordinance 3-2022 is being drafted as an amendment to an existing law. It puts a cap on utility charges owed to the town once the property goes into lien.
