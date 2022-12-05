ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentencings delayed indefinitely for Perrysburg physician, 2 others guilty in healthcare fraud

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 4 days ago

The federal sentencing hearings for three of four defendants in an Ohio health-care fraud case have been delayed indefinitely, despite the three entering guilty pleas more than a year ago.

One of the three defendants is former Perrysburg physician Suzette Huenefeld, 55, who entered a guilty plea to one count of health-care fraud in August, 2021, for her role in the scheme. Her sentencing date has been vacated half a dozen times since then.

According to court documents, the four defendants worked together to get reimbursements for expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications from health-care providers like CVS Pharmacy and Medical Mutual of Ohio. The documents allege that the defendants collected a percentage of the reimbursements and that the “patients” were being paid for their prescriptions.

The four defendants stood accused of prescribing a total of more than $10 million of compounding creams from 2014 through 2016. Compounded medications are drug products mixed together to create medication tailored to particular patients, and the costs for insurance companies can reach more than $10,000 per prescription.

Federal investigators charged Huenefeld, Kevin Clay, Matthew Maluchnik, and Loni Peace in the scheme to defraud health-care benefit programs. Only Mr. Clay is still awaiting trial – Maluchnik pleaded guilty to health-care fraud and false statements in September, 2020, and Peace pleaded guilty to health-care fraud in February, 2021.

According to a complaint filed against Mr. Clay in the Northern Ohio branch of the U.S. District Court, he and Maluchnik co-founded a company named Theramedical, LLC in March, 2014. The company operated as a marketing and sales firm for compounded pain and scar creams, as well as topical gels and supplements.

The complaint alleged that Mr. Clay and Maluchnik met with the owner of an unnamed compounding pharmacy in Cleveland, who agreed to fill prescriptions and manufacture creams in exchange for 70 percent of the insurance money. It was Huenefeld, the complaint alleged, that wrote the prescriptions.

Peace, who is related to Maluchnik, was asked to recruit employees to obtain compounding prescriptions at the Jeep plant in Toledo where she worked. Those patients then got a kickback from the insurance money. Nearly $4 million of the prescriptions were for Jeep employees who then received payment for their personal prescriptions, the complaint stated.

Huenefeld’s case was filed in federal court in June, 2021, and by August, she had entered a guilty plea before Judge Jack Zouhary and was released on bond. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and her medical license was permanently suspended and revoked in November, 2021.

Huenefeld’s sentencing has already been postponed six times. Maluchnik’s has been postponed at least eight times, as has Peace’s. As of Monday, no new sentencing dates had been set for any of the three, and the U.S. Attorneys Office offered little reason as to why.

“The case against Ms. Huenefeld is proceeding and sentencing for the matter will occur at some point,” said Daniel Ball, a representative of the U.S. Attorneys Office. “Decisions to continue or postpone a sentencing hearing are made in consultation with the defendant, defense counsel and the Court.”

Huenefeld’s defense attorney, David Klucas, declined to comment on the delays in sentencing. Judge Zouhary’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The trial of Mr. Clay is scheduled for March 20, 2023.

