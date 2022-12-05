EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Saw cast member Shawnee Smith is circling the newest installment in the billion-dollar horror franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, which is currently in production in Mexico City, Deadline hears. While the studio declined to comment on Smith’s casting, we understand that it has continued to expand its cast for the tenth Saw film following the closing of deals for Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). Then, there’s horror icon Tobin Bell, who will return for another go-round as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer, as previously announced. Details as to the plot of the new film...

