Remo Williams Heading To TV As ‘The Destroyer’ Series Adaptation Set From Gordon Smith, Adrian Askarieh & Sony Pictures Television
Remo Williams, the cop sentenced framed and sentenced to death before becoming a trained assassin, is heading to the small screen. Better Call Saul exec producer Gordon Smith is adapting The Destroyer book series, which was first published in 1971, for Sony Pictures Television with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, producer of Hitman: Agent 47, set to exec produce. Originated by Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir, The Destroyer book series is about U.S. government operative named Remo Williams, a former Newark cop framed for a crime and sentenced to death. His death is faked by the government so he can be trained as an assassin for CURE, a...
‘Saw’ Alum Shawnee Smith Circling 10th Installment As Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand & Michael Beach Sign On
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Saw cast member Shawnee Smith is circling the newest installment in the billion-dollar horror franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, which is currently in production in Mexico City, Deadline hears. While the studio declined to comment on Smith’s casting, we understand that it has continued to expand its cast for the tenth Saw film following the closing of deals for Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). Then, there’s horror icon Tobin Bell, who will return for another go-round as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer, as previously announced. Details as to the plot of the new film...
