Rawlins, WY

City of Rawlins creating Christmas light display map

If you’re unleashing your inner Clark Griswold this holiday season in Rawlins, folks may not need a map to find your decorated house. It’s visible from the Space Station. For those whose idea of Christmas lights hung from the house with care is more subtle and down to earth, you can share your location with the annual holiday display map.
RAWLINS, WY
Festival of Trees, Christmas parade this weekend in Saratoga

‘Tis the season for festive holiday entertainment throughout Carbon County. The Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in Saratoga this weekend. The festivities kick off this Friday with the Festival of Trees at the Platte Valley Community Center. All 230 tickets for this annual fundraiser have been...
SARATOGA, WY
307 GoFast on Ice race coming to Saratoga Lake

307 GoFast on Ice is holding its inaugural ice racing tournament on Saratoga Lake in early 2023. Competitors from across the region are invited to participate in any of the multiple categories of events that will be staged on two Saturdays, one in January and the other in February. Illegally...
SARATOGA, WY

