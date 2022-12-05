Read full article on original website
Saratoga Town Council votes to hold Spring Avenue contractor to financial penalties
The Saratoga Town Council voted Tuesday night to hold the contractor on the Spring Avenue waterline and repaving project responsible for late fees and penalties through the winter after falling behind the contracted deadlines. The contractor, Lewis & Lewis, had asked the town to amend the contract to avoid the...
Medicine Bow aiming to make purchasing abandoned properties less costly
The Town of Medicine Bow wants to make the process of purchasing of abandoned properties in its community less costly for buyers. Ordinance 3-2022 is being drafted as an amendment to an existing law. It puts a cap on utility charges owed to the town once the property goes into lien.
Dixon moving forward with improvements to lagoon system with the help of grants
The Town of Dixon at the south end of Carbon County is moving forward with improvements to its wastewater lagoon system after successfully competing for a State Loan and Investment Board grant this year. From July 1st to August 12th, the Wyoming State Land and Investments Board, or SLIB, accepted...
City of Rawlins creating Christmas light display map
If you’re unleashing your inner Clark Griswold this holiday season in Rawlins, folks may not need a map to find your decorated house. It’s visible from the Space Station. For those whose idea of Christmas lights hung from the house with care is more subtle and down to earth, you can share your location with the annual holiday display map.
Festival of Trees, Christmas parade this weekend in Saratoga
‘Tis the season for festive holiday entertainment throughout Carbon County. The Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in Saratoga this weekend. The festivities kick off this Friday with the Festival of Trees at the Platte Valley Community Center. All 230 tickets for this annual fundraiser have been...
307 GoFast on Ice race coming to Saratoga Lake
307 GoFast on Ice is holding its inaugural ice racing tournament on Saratoga Lake in early 2023. Competitors from across the region are invited to participate in any of the multiple categories of events that will be staged on two Saturdays, one in January and the other in February. Illegally...
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
