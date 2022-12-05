ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

UWF Argos use strong defensive game to make it to NCAA Division II semifinals

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHJat_0jY6LasY00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The University of West Florida’s football team is headed to the NCAA Division II national semifinals for the third time in the college’s six-year program history.

The Argos defeated Wingate, 45-14, on Saturday to win the Super Region 2 championship at Pen Air Field.

“What an amazing game,” UWF coach Pete Shinnick said. “It might be one of the best, if not the best defensive effort I have ever seen in my life. Fired up about that.”

South Alabama accepts invite to New Orleans Bowl, Jags to play WKU

The Argos had four defensive touchdowns, with three of those defensive scores coming in to start the second half.

Seven different UWF players scored touchdowns. Only two were offensive guys. Three were pick-6, interception returns from Anthony Johnson Jr, Keon Voison and Kode Lowe, who combined to tie the NCAA Division II playoff record for interception scores in a game.

“It really has been different groups each time,” said Shinnick, who was hired in 2014, two years before UWF’s inaugural first game. “(2017) was a special time with it being the first. We won (national title) in ’19 and this is a brand-new start of another group. The University of West Florida is an amazing place. We’ve known that since the beginning. And we just continue to find the right pieces to make this program what it is.”

Wingate (11-3) ranked No. 22 entering the game, was UWF’s first-round playoff opponent in 2017 and 2019, both years the Argos went to the national title game.

The sixth-ranked Argos (12-1) will play at fifth-ranked Ferris State (12-1), located in Big Rapids, Michigan, this Saturday at 11 a.m. (CST) for a chance to reach the Division II national championship game for the third time.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

8 Niceville High School athletes participate in Signing Day

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Eight Niceville High School athletes are taking their talents to the next level. Track & Field, Softball, and Golf athletes from Niceville High School participated in a Signing Day Wednesday. In Track & Field, Bailey Carter signed with Troy University, Aleena Ponto signed with Kennesaw State, Jasmine...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Nelly highlights Senior Bowl week festivities, game set for Feb. 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl brings Nelly, one of hip hop’s biggest stars, to Mobile for a free concert in Cathedral Square as part of the week long festivities open to the public in February 2023. The Senior Bow will be hosting public events beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 with kickoff for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Year: Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a historic season for UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, who became the winningest coach in Alabama high school football history with 348 wins. Curtis lead the Bulldogs to a 10-0 regular season record and the 5A Region 1 Championship, earning him the WKRG Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Year […]
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA, AL
WKRG News 5

Band of the Year: Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Baker High School marching band for being awarded WKRG’s Friday Night Football Fever Band of the Year sponsored by JBT Power. The Hornets Marching Band is led by band director Sidney Dedeaux and drum majors Andrew Vo and Kylee Latham. “The season went great,” said Dedaux. “They scored […]
BAKER, FL
niceville.com

Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Adult High graduates ready for next chapter – for some that means college

Twenty years after she would have graduated from high school, Denise Harris earned a GED and received her diploma. Harris was one of 50 graduates honored at the 2022 Pensacola State College General Education Diploma Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday in Ashmore Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. She’s not waiting that...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Former University of South Alabama president dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former president of the University of South Alabama has passed away, according to the current president of the college. Dr. Tony Waldrop, 70, was the third president of USA and died in Chapel Hill, NC. after a lengthy illness. Dr. Waldrop served as president from 2014 to 2021. While president […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The hottest December day in Destin area

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Weather data tracking back to 1996 in the Destin area lists Dec. 27, 2008, as the hottest December day in the history of the region at 85 degrees. Second on that list is Dec. 2, 2021, at 82 degrees. A day that WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologists say […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Eglin to conduct active assailant exercise near Niceville on Dec. 6

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –The 96th Test Wing has announced it will conduct an active assailant exercise on December 6 from approximately 7 a.m. to no later than noon. The annual training exercise will take place at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal near Niceville, according to the announcement.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
wuwf.org

A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement

Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy