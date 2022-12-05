Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City foundation offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
WIBW
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired. An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:. I hope you...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award
Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum
Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.
Congolese family in KC still looking for justice after being scammed out of life savings
A Kansas City family thought charges would be filed now against the three men they accused of stealing $30,000 from them in a real estate scam.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
KSHB 41 Action News
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes
Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.
Awesome 92.3
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
KSHB 41 Action News
US Marshals offer reward for tips to find 2 escaped inmates from Cass Co. jail
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a search is underway to locate two inmates that escaped from the county jail Monday night.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years old
The Elms Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo byAmericasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1985.
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time
Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
UM System says marijuana possession, use, will remain illegal
Despite a recent change in state law, marijuana possession and use will remain illegal on any University of Missouri system property.
