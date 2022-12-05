ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award

Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
CJ Coombs

The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum

Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?

Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
myleaderpaper.com

Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges

Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kmmo.com

HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
HOLDEN, MO

