Department of Education disbands parent council critics said was full of 'yes men'

SEPR
3d ago
Right! Those ignorant parents know nothing. We the experts must tell them & their kids what to think or they might get crazy ideas like independence, freedom, equality, personal responsibility. Can’t have that!
8
Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'
Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
Biden Education Dept disbands national parents council after parental rights groups sue
Biden's Education Department agreed Monday to disband its newly created national parents council after being sued by multiple parental rights groups.
22 WSBT
$200M funneled into public schools to implement race, gender ideology, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A parental rights group said it's found prominent philanthropic organizations have been funneling millions of dollars to public schools to create a way to implement race and gender ideology. This is reportedly happening while some of the students in these schools are failing at math and...
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case.
Washington Examiner
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
Religious freedom groups came out victorious after the Biden administration missed a deadline last week to appeal a federal court ruling that struck down a transgender Department of Health and Human Services mandate. The mandate, which was issued under former President Barack Obama and carried over into the Biden administration,...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
Triad father sits in on son’s middle school class to address his behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he’s treating teachers with […]
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Low-income immigrants will have an easier time applying for permanent residency in the U.S.
Low-income immigrants will be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States more easily. Thanks to a new federal government rule, applicants with these characteristics will have fewer obstacles to apply for a Green Card.
