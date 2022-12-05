Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Comments / 0