Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Continues To Wear Nike, But With A Twist
Kyrie was recently dropped by the sportswear brand. Recently, Kyrie Irving was officially dropped by Nike. Of course, this decision was made following his Twitter post in which he shared a dubious documentary. Since that time, Kyrie has been forced to apologize. Additionally, the Nets suspended him for a couple of weeks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Hilariously Thrown Into Christmas Tree By Kenny Smith
Shaq’s fall immediately went viral on social media. Shaq is one of the best personalities on television right now. If you watch a lot of basketball, then you know that he is a fixture on Inside The NBA which is part of TNT’s NBA coverage. On the show, he sits with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron Reports On Ben Gordon’s Alleged Stabbing Attempts
The hip-hop legend’s latest venture comes in the form of news reporting. It looks like Cam’ron is taking his talents to broadcasting. Yesterday, the Dipset leader took to his Instagram account to report on an attempted stabbing in Harlem. Former NBA star Ben Gordon was reportedly detained by...
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release
Stephen A. spoke about the news on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Splurges On Impressive Porsche 911
Floyd Mayweather continues to showcase his wealth. Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest athletes on the entire planet. Throughout his career, he has amassed well over $1 billion. As it stands, he is no longer doing prize fights. However, he is still making plenty of money when it comes to the world of exhibition fights.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
Alonzo Mourning And Shaquille O’Neal Build “Comebaq Court” For Miami Youth
Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning have teamed up once again to bring smiles to Miami. The NBA legends have collaborated to establish a basketball court and center for local youth. WSVN News Miami reported O’Neal’s latest “Comebaq Court” will be inside the Overtown Youth Center, as part of a $20 million renovation project. The court itself is one of three “Combaq Court” facilities funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, the organization’s longtime partner. Two previous courts have been built in Las Vegas and the 50-year-old’s native Newark, New Jersey.More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach...
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Uses His “Sports Illustrated” Speech To Shout Out Brittney Griner
Steph Curry was in the midst of accepting his Sportsperson of the Year award. Steph Curry had a massive year. Just a few months ago, he won his fourth NBA title, this time, against the Boston Celtics. Additionally, he broke the record for most career three-point shots. It was a phenomenal record to break, and it goes to show just how good Curry is.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status
Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
The WNBA’s Prioritization Clause, Explained
The wrongful detainment and subsequent release of Brittney Griner have shed light on the league policy regarding players competing overseas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” Release Date Confirmed
The “Twist 2.0” colorway is dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you can certainly expect a whole host of colorways to drop in any given year. The Air Jordan 1 is a legendary shoe, and Jumpman is aware of that. Furthermore, this is a sneaker that goes with anything, so it only makes sense that new colorways are always being released.
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for December 9
Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel TMRW Sports Adds CTO, Head of Global Partnerships TMRW Sports—co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy along with company CEO Mike McCarley—has added two senior executives: Andrew Macaulay will become chief technology officer, and Katy Chambers Mollica has joined as head of global partnerships. Macaulay will lead the development and execution of TRMW Sports’ strategy, execution, and approach for all technology. Mollica oversees building the commercial business inclusive of partnership strategy, sponsorship sales and account management, creating partnership opportunities, and working with partners to elevate engagement...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed
This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Educates Soulja Boy On $1 Million Bill Claims
Shaq had to hit with Soulja Boy with the truth. Shaq is one of the best NBA players ever. He was incredibly dominant during his prime, and he will always be remembered for that three-peat with Kobe Bryant. Additionally, Shaq was known for his rap career. Throughout the 90s, he dropped numerous albums, something we documented in our long-form piece, “Rap Or Go To The League.”
Comments / 0