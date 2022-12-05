Read full article on original website
Related
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
James Arness Thought ‘Gunsmoke’ Parody in ‘Maverick’ Was in ‘Poor Taste’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness thought it was in 'poor taste' for the television show 'Maverick' to parody the long-running Western show.
Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels, Matt Butler and Scott Lewers Ousted at Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery has cut another round of prominent execs, ousting HGTV and Food Network chief Jane Latman, Travel Channel’s Matt Butler, and “D-Nets”/”T-Nets” execs Nancy Daniels and Scott Lewers amid ongoing restructuring. Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. networks chief Kathleen Finch announced the changes in a memo to staff Friday. See the memo in full below. December 9, 2022 US Nets Team — As we’ve come together over these past months to form One Team, responsible for the US Networks Group, we have learned so much – about our business and one another. It has been invaluable to collaborate and find new and improved ways...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0