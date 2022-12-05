Warner Bros. Discovery has cut another round of prominent execs, ousting HGTV and Food Network chief Jane Latman, Travel Channel’s Matt Butler, and “D-Nets”/”T-Nets” execs Nancy Daniels and Scott Lewers amid ongoing restructuring. Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. networks chief Kathleen Finch announced the changes in a memo to staff Friday. See the memo in full below. December 9, 2022 US Nets Team — As we’ve come together over these past months to form One Team, responsible for the US Networks Group, we have learned so much – about our business and one another. It has been invaluable to collaborate and find new and improved ways...

