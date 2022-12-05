ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obZP4_0jY6L29D00

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line.

Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital

A 32-year-old man was injured in the crash but will be ok. FHP said they do not know which passenger was the driver when the crash occurred.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 5 car crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Lanes have reopened Thursday night following a crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton involving five vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place on I-10 eastbound near Mile Marker 21 in Milton at around 5:54 p.m. According to FHP, one of the vehicles may have...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
OZARK, AL
WKRG News 5

Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital at the intersection of Mobile Hwy., and Bellview Ave. At approximately 6:40 p.m., on Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision. Due to the severity of the accident, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
PACE, FL
utv44.com

Two killed in Escambia County in multi-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people were killed in Escambia County on Friday during a multi-vehicle crash. Brewton residents Jewell Smith, 57, and 36-year-old Johnny Smith were fatally injured when their car was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Kevin L. Turner, 56, of Citronelle.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck in southwest Alabama, authorities say

A man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in southwest Alabama, authorities said Monday. Jewell W. Smith, 57, of Brewton, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving was hit from behind by a 2015 International tractor-trailer around 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-65 near the 63-mile marker, about 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.
BREWTON, AL
999ktdy.com

Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man

With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy