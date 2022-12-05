ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: 2022 Section 1, 9 All-American, all-region, all-state honorees

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports finalized and released their annual all-state girls soccer teams this week.

Section 1 had 20 all-state honorees, while Section 9 had 19.

United Soccer Coaches also unveiled their All-American and all-region selections. In Section 1, Albertus Magnus junior Gabby Chan was named All-American, while senior teammate Isabel DiPrima earned all-region honors.

As for Section 9, Monroe-Woodbury's Boston College-committed goalkeeper Olivia Shippee was named All-American, and teammate Francesca Donovan got an all-region nod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TAoW_0jY6Kje200

Section 1: All-section selections and individual award winners

Section 9: All-section selections and coaches' all-stars

Class A: Albertus Magnus dethrones defending champ New Hartford, ends Spartans' 59-game unbeaten streak

Class B: Irvington caps historic season with overtime state title win over Haverling

Class D: Mount Academy completes title defense, repeats as state champ

In Class A, Chan was named Class A New York State Player of the Year. The Columbia commit tallied 21 goals and 14 assists, including a MVP performance in the state finals, where she had a hand in all three scoring plays by the Falcons in their 3-1 championship win.

Albertus Magnus coach Dan Samimi was named New York State Class A Coach of the Year, after guiding the Falcons to their first state title since 1994. They went unbeaten against in-state opponents, giving up just two goals along the way, en route to a 22-1 finish.

The Albertus Magnus pair also got top honors from United Soccer Coaches, who named Chan its overall New York State Player of the Year, while Samimi got overall New York State Coach of the Year honors.

In Class B, Irvington head coach Pat DiBenedetto was named New York State Class B Coach of the Year. His Bulldogs finished 19-4-1 and completed their first trip to the NYSPHSAA Final Four with their first ever Class B state title.

Mount Academy freshman Brooke Huleatt was named New York State Class D Player of the Year. She racked up 39 goals throughout the season and was also named MVP in the state finals. Her father, John Huleatt, was named Class D Coach of the Year, as Mount Academy went undefeated against Class D opponents and repeated as state champs, finishing 19-1.

Here are the players from Sections 1 and 9 who earned All-American, all-region and all-state honors from the Hudson Valley. The Journal News/lohud, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record had no input in the process.

All-American

Gabby Chan, Jr., F, Albertus Magnus

Olivia Shippee, Sr., GK, Monroe-Woodbury

All-region

Isabel DiPrima, Sr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus

Francesca Donovan, Sr., F, Monroe-Woodbury

United Soccer Coaches New York awards

United Soccer Coaches New York Player of the Year: Gabby Chan, Jr., F, Albertus Magnus

United Soccer Coaches New York Coach of the Year: Dan Samimi, Albertus Magnus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XqTP_0jY6Kje200

Class AA all-state

First team: Olivia Shippee, Sr., GK, Monroe-Woodbury

Second team: Francesca Donovan, Sr., F, Monroe-Woodbury; Olivia Lee, Sr., D/F, Scarsdale; Jessie Maraia, Sr., F, Clarkstown South

Third team: Mackensie Delmonico, Sr., MF, Valley Central; Kayla Kalbaugh, Jr., GK, Arlington

Fourth team: Amalia Cardo, Jr., MF/F, New Rochelle; Marina Parodo, Jr., F, Newburgh Free Academy

Fifth team: Diedre Meberg, Jr., MF, Pine Bush; Riley Pettigrew, So., F, Arlington

Sixth team: Kari Horos, Sr., MF, John Jay-East Fishkill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez1GA_0jY6Kje200

Class A all-state

Class A New York State Player of the Year: Gabby Chan, Jr., Albertus Magnus

Class A New York State Coach of the Year: Dan Samimi, Albertus Magnus

First team: Gabby Chan, Jr., Albertus Magnus; Isabel DiPrima, Sr., MF/F, Albertus Magnus

Second team: Grace Burns, Jr., D/MF/F, Albertus Magnus; Abby Daly, Sr., D, Nanuet

Third team: Ava Giudice, Sr., MF, Somers; Marissa Graziano, Sr., D/MF, Pearl River

Fourth team: Sophia Apello, So., MF, Goshen; Maddy Walsh, Jr., MF, Rye

Fifth team: Julia Arbelaez, So., F, Somers; Julia Lombardo, So., D, Albertus Magnus

Sixth team: Cayleigh Kuiken, So., F, Minisink Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyyCo_0jY6Kje200

Class B all-state

Class B New York State Coach of the Year: Pat DiBenedetto, Irvington

First team: Izzy Boodell, Sr., D, Edgemont; Niki DeNardo, Jr., F, Irvington; Grace Morra, Sr., F, Lourdes

Second team: Keira Nyarady, Jr., D, Irvington; Sofia Rosenbaltt, Jr., MF, Irvington

Fourth team: Kara Kilpert, Jr., MF, Spackenkill

Fifth team: Ani Safaryan, Jr., F, Red Hook; Daisy West, Sr., MF, O'Neill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlEaL_0jY6Kje200

Class C all-state

Second team: Chloe Rowe, Sr., F, Haldane

Third team: Hudson Heitmann, Sr., F, Millbrook; Shannon Sgombick, Sr., MF/F, S.S. Seward

Fourth team: Emily Grasseler, Sr., MF, Millbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwKYb_0jY6Kje200

Class D all-state

Class D New York State Player of the Year: Brooke Huleatt, Fr., F, Mount Academy

Class D New York State Coach of the Year: John Huleatt, Mount Academy

First team: Brooke Huleatt, Fr., F, Mount Academy; Hilda Huleatt, Sr., F, Mount Academy; Kayley Huleatt, Jr., MF, Mount Academy

Second team: Alison Rimes, Sr., D, Mount Academy

Third team: Olivia Farnham, Jr., D, Webutuck

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls soccer: 2022 Section 1, 9 All-American, all-region, all-state honorees

