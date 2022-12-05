Authorities: Husband responsible for Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Following an investigation, Buffalo Grove authorities said Monday that they believe a man was responsible for stabbing his family to death.

At around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, officers responded to check the wellbeing of 36-year-old Vera Kisliak.

When officers went inside, they found five family members who were deceased.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities identified the victims as Vera Kisliak, 36, Lillia Kisliak, 67, Vivian Kisliak, 6, Amilia Kisliak, 4, and Andrei Kisliak, 39. They all died as a result of sharp force injuries.

A pet was also found dead.

On Monday afternoon, Buffalo Grove authorities indicated that evidence points to Andrei Kisaliak being responsible for the slayings. He then “inflicted wounds on himself and succumbed to those wounds.”

Court records show there were problems in the home. Vera had an active order of protection against her husband Andrei.

Those who help domestic violence survivors say there is always help.

“You want to believe that someone can change. You want to believe that your marriage or relationship to be salvaged, but it’s hard and you don’t want to do any of those things at your own expense or the expense of your children,” said Amanda Pyron with The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence. “The best thing that we can do in the situation as bystanders or advocates, friends or family, is to say I believe you and you have options.”

The number for the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-877-TO-END-DV.

