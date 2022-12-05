ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

David Sedaris to come to Little Rock’s Robinson Center in April

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Noted humor writer David Sedaris will be onstage in Little Rock in April.

Sedaris will appear at The Robinson Center at 7 p.m. on April 24. Tickets for the appearance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or Celebrity Attractions or by phone at 501-244-8800.

Sedaris is known for his satirical dry wit and social insights. He first came to national fame with his essay “The Santaland Diaries” in 1992 about his time as an elf for Macy’s department store.

The author has gone on to publish numerous essays and short stories. He has written several plays with his sister and sometimes collaborator Amy Sedaris.

