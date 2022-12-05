ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Updated: Rome High, Middle precautionary lockdown lifted after shots fired at nearby Hack's Carpet

By John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
Police search the Hack's Carpet building on Riverside Parkway around 11 a.m. Monday after shots were fired in the building.  John Druckenmiller

A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School was lifted around 11:44 a.m. Monday after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call at nearby Hack's Carpet on Riverside Parkway.

The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at Hack's Carpet on 550 Riverside Parkway. No one was injured in the incident. Police are still searching for the suspect.

This update from RPD as of 1:05 p.m. Monday:

On Monday Dec. 5, 2022, the Rome Police Department was requested by an E911 call to investigate a shooting that occurred at 550 Riverside Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates that ... at approximately 10:20 am, Rome Police was dispatched to a Shots Fired at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome. The altercation developed between an employee and others in the area.

It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon.

The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did cause a lock down of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area.

The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
