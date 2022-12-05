ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Does climate change cause rainier Decembers?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's the snow? You may have asked yourself that question this week. Nine days into December, we've seen more rain than snow and felt mild temperatures mainly in the 40s. December snowfall is becoming more sparse as temperatures rise. In this week's Climate Friday Newsletter, meteorologist...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made the annoucement Wednesday, three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy