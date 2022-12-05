Read full article on original website
Related
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
Georgia Offers Record Breaking Transfer Portal WR
Georgia has sent out another portal offer to yet another wide receiver.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
Ex Longhorns QB Hudson Card Favored to Land with Big 12 Rival
Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal on Monday.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0