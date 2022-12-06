Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Surprise When Kanye West Showed Intimate Photos Of Her To Yeezy Employees
Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer surprised by the news that her ex-husband, Kanye West, showed off her intimate photos to Yeezy employees. However, the TV personality still can't help but feel disgusted with the idea.
Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple
On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kanye West Can’t Move His Kids Away From Kim Kardashian But Can Attend Their Birthday Parties
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, are legally done and over. But their family of six will continue to function, as they coparent kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and share joint legal custody. And in documents obtained by HollywoodLife on November 29, a few notable details emerged, including the fact that the famously mercurial rapper won’t be able to move his children away from their mother’s Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, but he will be able to attend their birthday parties — with some conditions.
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Church leaders finally speak out about Kanye West's behavior
When Kanye West showed up at some megachurches in 2019, pastors rejoiced because of the large crowds who followed him there. Young people who don't usually attend church gathered to be in Kanye West's presence and to sing along with his music.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him
Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after having dinner with the rapper and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes.In comments on Truth Social, the former president said that he requested a meeting with Ye alone, to “help” prospective 2024 presidential candidate.“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said.“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
Kanye West Admits He Owes the IRS $50 Million
Rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted that he has a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes the IRS $50 million. According to a new report from Business Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband spoke out during a recent episode of the "Timcast IRL" podcast.
Complex
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’
Keke Palmer shared a very special message for the bitter and the stupid on Tuesday. Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years
Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Kim Kardashian ‘Put Her Own Feelings Aside’ So Kanye West Could Celebrate Saint’s 7th Birthday (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, 42, had to “put her own feelings aside,” on Monday, December 5 so that her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, could celebrate their son Saint’s seventh birthday at her home and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was all for the good of her son. “Kim put her own feelings aside and made sure that Kanye could have his time with Saint too,” our source revealed. “She agreed [in the custody deal] that Kanye would have equal access to their kids so she’ll do what she needs to do to make that happen. Having Kanye come over and see Saint at her house [for his birthday] was the best option for the kids right now and fortunately Kanye agreed to that arrangement. But this is by no means an easy situation to navigate.”
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]
Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...
HelloGiggles
