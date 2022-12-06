Kim Kardashian, 42, had to “put her own feelings aside,” on Monday, December 5 so that her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, could celebrate their son Saint’s seventh birthday at her home and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was all for the good of her son. “Kim put her own feelings aside and made sure that Kanye could have his time with Saint too,” our source revealed. “She agreed [in the custody deal] that Kanye would have equal access to their kids so she’ll do what she needs to do to make that happen. Having Kanye come over and see Saint at her house [for his birthday] was the best option for the kids right now and fortunately Kanye agreed to that arrangement. But this is by no means an easy situation to navigate.”

