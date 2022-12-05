Read full article on original website
Lark Street BID announces Annual Chili & Chowder Stroll
Those looking to take a holiday stroll on Saturday afternoon will be able to sample chili and chowder from 13 restaurants.
Toys for Tots asking for patience as volunteers sort toys in new warehouse
Capital Region Toys for Tots is busy sorting toys. Thursday the organization hit 50,000 toys delivered to local charities to be handed out to children and teens. It’s a big milestone, but not even a quarter of what they need to get done by Christmas. Capital Region Toys for...
New bakery, cafe set to open in Johnstown
Katherine Rounds has been cooking and baking for as long as she can remember. After making a career change from banking, Rounds is excited to open The Confectionist Bakery and Cafe in Johnstown.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Free coffee and a movie at Albany Public Library
The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.
Ahoy! New Seafood Restaurant to Drop Anchor at Crossgates
This year, many stores and restaurants have found their new homes at Crossgates Mall, like Mrs. Fields Cookies, Newbury Comics, Lovisa, and Toys 'R' Us just to name a few. In this latest round of additions, three new restaurants are supposed to be making their debut sometime this winter. If you're looking to chow down on some delicious food while doing your shopping, make sure you stop at these eateries:
Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
Middleburgh plans annual ‘miracle on main street’
Middleburgh's 22nd-annual "Miracle on Main Street" is slated for this Friday, December 9, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Holiday sales at Empire State Plaza
The Empire State Plaza will be holding several holiday sales, some starting on Tuesday and others occurring throughout the week and beyond.
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Award-winning Illusive Restaurant serves up burgers and wings in Rensselaer
Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed the recipe details to News10's Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Transitions opens new campus in Albany
Transitions, a program focused on building academic, career and life skills for young adults with autism and other learning differences is opening a new campus in Albany. A press conference and open house will be held to celebrate the opening.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Dogtopia opening in former Latham Kmart building
Dogtopia, a dog daycare and grooming franchise, is opening its first store in the Capital Region. The business is located in the former Latham Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
'Bright Light Gone Too Soon': Support Swells For Family Of NY Teen Who Died On Birthday Trip
Two different high school communities in New York are mourning the loss of a beloved teen who died while on vacation just one day before her 18th birthday.Rensselaer County resident Danielle Marceline, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming at a Florida beach during a trip to celebrate her birthda…
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
