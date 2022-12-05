ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Listen: NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is teasing its new song "Candy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kftNC_0jY6Jij600
NCT Dream released a clip of "Candy," the title track from their special winter EP. Screenshot via NCT Dream/YouTube

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a clip of the track Monday.

"Candy" is the title track from NCT Dream's forthcoming special winter EP of the same name. The group announced the album in November.

NCT Dream will release Candy on Dec. 19.

The group shared new teaser photos for the EP on Monday featuring the individual members. Renjun appeared in the latest photos.

Teaser Image #RENJUN

NCT DREAM Winter Special Mini Album 〖Candy〗 ➫ 2022.12.19 (KST) #NCTDREAM #Candy #NCTDREAM_Candy

Pre-save & Pre-order https://t.co/cR5ELDuiYh pic.twitter.com/EKDhHMhToe — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) December 5, 2022

Candy will mark NCT Dream's first release since Beatbox , the repackaged version of its album Glitch Mode . The group released Glitch Mode in March.

NCT Dream consists of Renjun, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. As a full group NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy