ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions announced it will release Moving On , starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin , on March 17. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWDOq_0jY6Jf4v00
Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda star in "Moving On." Photo courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The film stars Fonda and Tomlin as old friends who reunite for revenge on their mutual friend's widower ( Malcolm McDowell ). Paul Weitz wrote and directed.

Tomlin and Fonda co-starred in the revenge comedy 9 to 5 and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie . Weitz directed Tomlin in the 2015 Sundance hit Grandma.

Richard Roundtree also stars as a love interest to Fonda's character.

Fonda and Tomlin also co-star in the upcoming film 80 for Brady. Fonda has the sequel Book Club 2: The Next Chapter and Tomlin has The Road Home set for release next year.

Fonda, Tomlin and Parton were developing a 9 to 5 sequel but that project is no longer in the works.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
suggest.com

Jane Fonda Gets Very Real About Death And Being In Her 80s

Jane Fonda has been a “reluctant icon” for decades. She became famous on the big screen in the 1960s while also becoming a political and social justice advocate. Plus who can forget her teased hair, sequined leotards worn with a belt, and pantyhose paired with leg warmers in her classic ’80s workout videos?
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy