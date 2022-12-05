jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions announced it will release Moving On , starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin , on March 17. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda star in "Moving On." Photo courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The film stars Fonda and Tomlin as old friends who reunite for revenge on their mutual friend's widower ( Malcolm McDowell ). Paul Weitz wrote and directed.

Tomlin and Fonda co-starred in the revenge comedy 9 to 5 and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie . Weitz directed Tomlin in the 2015 Sundance hit Grandma.

Richard Roundtree also stars as a love interest to Fonda's character.

Fonda and Tomlin also co-star in the upcoming film 80 for Brady. Fonda has the sequel Book Club 2: The Next Chapter and Tomlin has The Road Home set for release next year.

Fonda, Tomlin and Parton were developing a 9 to 5 sequel but that project is no longer in the works.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com