ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape Magazine

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

She ordered balloons for her mom finishing chemo. Seller canceled the order for a wholesome reason

Cancer is an exhausting and consuming illness that affects people and their families in adverse ways. Due to this, whenever one completes a positive milestone in their battle against the disease, it is always a cause for celebration. Shannon Harwood also wanted to celebrate her mother finishing chemotherapy by surprising her with some special balloons. She placed an order for the balloons online but soon received a message informing her that the seller had something to communicate with her.
Shape Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Weighed In On the Frozen Cucumber Trend

Jennifer Aniston may relatively new to social media (she famously broke the Internet when she joined Instagram in 2020), but even she isn't above giving a TikTok beauty trend a try. Case in point: the recent Allure cover star gave her two cents on a few hacks that have gone viral online, including the use of frozen cucumbers for de-puffing skin, in a new video for the publication.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Pulls Over 100 Lbs. Of Weight While Doing Bear Crawls During Intense Workout

Khloe Kardashian is getting after it in the gym these days! On Dec. 5, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her workout with trainer, Don. In the clip, she’s dragging more than 100 pounds of weight behind her body while doing bear crawls across the floor. She was then tasked with pulling the heavy weight toward her body with a rope. “I do not care about my form here,” Khloe wrote. “I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster.”
Deadline

Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
Page Six

Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
ASPEN, CO
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy