What they're saying: 49ers' Purdy, defense sail past Dolphins

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a season-ending foot injury. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Brock Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers' next man up after QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo left Week 13's matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a season-ending foot injury.

Purdy, who finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards, threw two touchdowns and one interception. In doing so, "Mr. Irrelevant" pushed the Niners' winning streak to five games with the team's 33-17 victory.

Reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Month Nick Bosa finished the game with three sacks, thus making him the league leader.

Here's what the Niner Gang is saying as San Francisco prepares for the final month of the season.

This man has been through hell. I dont care if you like him or not, hoping he comes out stronger than before🙏 pic.twitter.com/2GQFB7nwql — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) December 5, 2022

That could have been the last time we see Jimmy G in a 49ers uniform. If so, thanks for the memories. Heal up. 💯 pic.twitter.com/RQIoRd0L8k — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) December 5, 2022

#49ers Nick Bosa leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks!! pic.twitter.com/dKeUoQXIRc — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 5, 2022

The 49ers.. pic.twitter.com/hpJ9xTIv6R — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 5, 2022

#49ers Brock Purdy was HYPED after his first career touchdown pass 😂 pic.twitter.com/gEitaGTeYR — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 4, 2022

The fact that the 49ers lost 2 starting QBs in one season is a whole new level of pain. pic.twitter.com/9MJ84PcoMt — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) December 5, 2022

49ers QB Room 49ers QB Room Week 1 Week 14 pic.twitter.com/XdzHdrsSD0 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) December 5, 2022

For the first time all season, the 49er fanbase can unite with one QB this season. We’re all behind Brock Purdy now #49ers — Chris Polo (@ChrisPolo__) December 5, 2022

I didn’t think I’d be discussing Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield as QB for the 49ers in week 13 going into the season but… here we are pic.twitter.com/wbdA5f9DN8 — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) December 5, 2022

Had an awful nightmare that the 49ers were surging towards the playoffs, but were down to their 3rd string quarterback. Glad that our dreams are not reality.— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) December 5, 2022