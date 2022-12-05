ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

DHS announces another two-year extension of REAL ID enforcement

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Monday has again extended the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID requirements for travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZhly_0jY6JH5b00
The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that the deadline for states to enforce REAL ID requirements for travelers has been postponed until May 7, 2025. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The TSA said in a news release that the deadline for the enforcement of the enhanced identification measures will be postponed by a full 24 months, from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

Officials said that the delay was necessary to give states more time to ensure that driver's licenses and identification cards meet the standards established by the REAL ID Act after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the ability of residents to obtain REAL IDs.

The additional two years will allow states to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic, officials said.

"DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in the statement.

"This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely."

The REAL ID requirements were created after the law was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005, following the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission.

The initial deadline requiring the enforcement of REAL IDs was set for Oct. 1, 2021, but was postponed in April of that year to May 3, 2023, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority," Mayorkas said at the time.

"As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver's licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card."

When the policy eventually does take effect, U.S. air travelers 18 years of age and older will be required to provide a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or other state photo identity card -- denoted by a star in the upper right corner -- at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

Other forms of approved identification, such as passports, will also be accepted.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Won't Deliver Your Package Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Issues Warnings for Customers this Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025

More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSET

Federal 'REAL ID' enforcement deadline extended: DMV

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Federal "REAL ID" enforcement deadline has been extended, according to the DMV. Virginians interested in obtaining a "REAL ID"-compliant driver’s license or identification card now have two additional years to apply before federal identification requirements change at America’s airports, the DMV said.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy