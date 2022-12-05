Looking flash isn’t a substitute for cash. Suave New York bespoke suit designer Fred Castleberry was jailed in Texas recently over almost $400,000 in unpaid child support. Disagreeing with his F.E. Castleberry brand’s motto — “The better you dress, the worse you can behave” — a Parker County judge ordered the Creative Director’s arrest in October after years of irregular or non-payment of child support and missed court dates, documents obtained by The Post show. Despite his upper-class image on Instagram, where he hawks suits for thousands of dollars alongside $550 handmade English loafers to his 80,000 followers, Castleberry, 41, remained...

