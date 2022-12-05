ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

2 men suing the prosecutor’s office that helped free them

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney finds himself having to fight a lawsuit filed by two men who won their freedom with help from the district attorney’s office.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith had their convictions in separate criminal cases vacated in 2021 with the help of District Attorney Jason Williams’ civil rights division. Both were freed from prison as a result and they are now seeking compensation from the district attorney’s office in separate lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

Faced with the potential liability of his predecessors in the district attorney’s office, Williams has said in court filings that his taxpayer-funded office can’t be held financially responsible for its past actions. He declined to comment to the newspaper on his views about paying damages for past wrongs.

Legal experts said the exonerated men’s lawsuits raise questions that haven’t been extensively explored.

“Once the error is corrected in the criminal case, what does further accountability mean?” asked Jennifer Laurin, a University of Texas School of Law professor who studies constitutional litigation and criminal law reforms.

Reeder and Smith both were convicted in second-degree murder cases. Reeder was incarcerated for roughly 18 years in connection with a 1993 slaying; Smith, roughly 14 years after his arrest in a 2007 killing. Both were freed after Williams’ civil rights division acknowledged that important information had been withheld by prosecutors. Both convictions came well before Williams won election in 2020 as a reformer.

In fighting Smith’s lawsuit, Williams’ attorneys note a recent decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In that case, which challenged the bail systems in criminal courts, the federal judges ruled that Texas judges act not on behalf of their counties, but the state.

Williams has argued that district attorneys also act as arms of the state when they prosecute state laws, and aren’t subject to lawsuits in federal court.

A wrongfully convicted person in Louisiana can also seek restitution through the state by proving themselves factually innocent to a judge. But the person will face a legal fight against the state attorney general’s office. And any award won is capped at $400,000.

Comments / 1

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses

NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana. Yolani Asucena Enorado-Leiva, 24, of Jefferson Parish, and Leticia Nicacia Dos Santos, 18, a Brazillian national, pled guilty on Nov. 29 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison

A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago and set to serve a mandatory life sentence was released from prison Nov. 30, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy