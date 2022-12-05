ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - This holiday season, you are encouraged to take some time to get creative and help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!. The tree is located outside of the Goshen Utilities Business Office (203 S. Fifth Street), and it’s lit up and ready for your ornaments. To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season

ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to host job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
MISHAWAKA, IN
horseandrider.com

28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect

MISHAWAKA, IN

