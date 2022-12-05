Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
WNDU
‘Christmas for the Animals’ raises over $3,000 for Cass County Animal Control
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive and well on Saturday at the Cass County Animal Shelter!. Over 200 people attended the “Christmas for the Animals” event, which saw its first return since the pandemic. The event brought in dog and cat food, laundry soap,...
WNDU
Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - This holiday season, you are encouraged to take some time to get creative and help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!. The tree is located outside of the Goshen Utilities Business Office (203 S. Fifth Street), and it’s lit up and ready for your ornaments. To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house.
WNDU
Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
WNDU
Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
WNDU
Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
Comments / 0