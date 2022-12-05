Afghanistan has a centuries-long tradition of weaving and rug-making, much of it created by women artisans who handcraft their intricate designs. Home goods company The Citizenry is tapping into that heritage while providing an outlet for women artisans in the South-Central Asian nation with its new The Afghanistan Project line. The collection features rugs handwoven by women artisans who have been affected by political unrest in their country. “We always knew we wanted to create an unmatched collection of rugs with the master weavers there, but when the political shift happened, we became even more inspired by the brave women determined to...

