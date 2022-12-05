Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
Related
Macy’s Fitting Approach to Bras
Macy’s is trying out new technology geared to make the right match between body and bra. Acknowledging that buying bras that fit properly can be frustrating for shoppers, Macy’s, in 10 of its larger volume department stores, has launched Fit:Match, a bra-fitting solution where associates use their iPhones, equipped with Lidar body mapping technology, to scan shoppers in the privacy of fitting rooms, and within seconds can access information suggesting bra styles, sizes and brands presumed to be best based on their body shape.
ELLE DECOR
How One Studio Is Channeling India's Centuries-Old Jewelry Traditions into Furniture
Based in New Delhi and New York City, the 20-year-old design firm DeMuro Das has found its stride navigating two worlds, fusing history and modernity in work that feels quietly commanding. Since opening their New York City showroom in the summer of 2021, helmed by the duo’s U.S. partner and director, Amy Lee, they have consolidated production, setting up their own stone atelier inside their New Delhi factory. Bringing this process in-house has allowed the firm to explore and refine their stone marquetry, introducing the technique into curved surfaces and edges. It also made their new collections, Gem and Demi, possible.
thelutrinae.com
OC3 discusses drawbacks of Fast Fashion
The Otter Cross Cultural Center (OC3) hosted an event dedicated to educating students about fast fashion on Wednesday Nov. 30. Fast fashion is when low quality clothing garments are mass produced so they can be sold at a low price. The presentation discussed how this negatively impacts consumers and the environment and provided actions we can take to avoid participating in this harmful process.
The Plus-Size Outdoor Apparel Market Is Booming
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I stood atop a hill surrounded by gorgeous Vermont foliage with my friend and fellow plus-size adventurer Arwen Turner, we found ourselves chatting with a guy who asked how we met.
Women Weavers Hand-Loom The Citizenry’s New Line
Afghanistan has a centuries-long tradition of weaving and rug-making, much of it created by women artisans who handcraft their intricate designs. Home goods company The Citizenry is tapping into that heritage while providing an outlet for women artisans in the South-Central Asian nation with its new The Afghanistan Project line. The collection features rugs handwoven by women artisans who have been affected by political unrest in their country. “We always knew we wanted to create an unmatched collection of rugs with the master weavers there, but when the political shift happened, we became even more inspired by the brave women determined to...
hypebeast.com
Dior Launches Fall 2023 "Dior Tears" Campaign with Denim Tears
Following its premiere at the brand new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo alongside Kim Jones‘ full Pre-Fall 2023 presented adjacent to the Great Pyramids of Giza,. now unveils the full lookbook for its collaboration with Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears. The project follows several exciting joint ventures led by Jones including collaborations with Eli Russell Linnetz earlier this year for a menswear Spring ‘23 capsule, as well as with Shawn Stussy, sacai, KAWS, and Daniel Arsham prior.
VoiceOfDenton
Denton, TX
588
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton’s mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.https://voiceofdenton.com
Comments / 0