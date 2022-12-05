Read full article on original website
Great Dining Options for People Visiting Shreveport
We will have thousands of visitors in Shreveport and Bossier over the next few weeks. Many will be coming for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Others will be coming for a visit with relatives over the holidays. You will probably welcome family and friends with a home cooked meal with...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
The Christmas Bossier Night Market Returns with a BANG Saturday
Imagine over 100,000 twinkling lights draped overhead at an outdoor market boasting 200+ vendors followed by a firework show at 9 pm and that's what you'll get this Saturday, December 10th at the Bossier Holiday Night Market!. If you're looking for a way to shop tons of unique hand-crafted items...
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Shreveport Hosting Huge Poker Tourney – How You Can Play
Hundreds of poker players from all across the region will be heading to Shreveport for a massive poker tournament that is being held at Bally's Casino over the next week and a half. I think this is the largest poker tournament ever held in Shreveport. How Many Tournaments Will Be...
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
Cross Lake Bass Tournament To Provide Local Kids With Toys
Last year, when Jeremy Gallman of the North West Louisiana High School Fishing League first told me what local kids were doing, I have to admit, I got a big lump in my throat. Local high school and junior high school anglers put together a bass tournament just for the sake of raising toys to be donated to other local, less fortunate kids.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase
A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway...
It’s Almost Time For ‘Christmas in Haughton’
Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6th Annual Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade, this Saturday, December 10. This year's gala will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?
Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
