ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Great Dining Options for People Visiting Shreveport

We will have thousands of visitors in Shreveport and Bossier over the next few weeks. Many will be coming for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Others will be coming for a visit with relatives over the holidays. You will probably welcome family and friends with a home cooked meal with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?

Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback

If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant

Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl

For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Cross Lake Bass Tournament To Provide Local Kids With Toys

Last year, when Jeremy Gallman of the North West Louisiana High School Fishing League first told me what local kids were doing, I have to admit, I got a big lump in my throat. Local high school and junior high school anglers put together a bass tournament just for the sake of raising toys to be donated to other local, less fortunate kids.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase

A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

It’s Almost Time For ‘Christmas in Haughton’

Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6th Annual Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade, this Saturday, December 10. This year's gala will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
HAUGHTON, LA
Highway 98.9

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?

Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy