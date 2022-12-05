HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – Starting Monday, December 12 th , local builders will be partnering with Lakeshore Habitat to begin building three homes with the goal of getting all three framed in just one week. The Blitz Build will take place at Lakeshore Habitat’s Vista Green development, a 42-home neighborhood built for community that will include 18 Habitat homes and 24 Jubilee homes. Thanks to this strategic partnership with Jubilee, families who make anywhere from 30-120% of the area median income will have the opportunity for affordable homeownership.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO