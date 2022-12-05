Read full article on original website
Lakeshore Habitat to Blitz Build Three Homes in One Week!
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – Starting Monday, December 12 th , local builders will be partnering with Lakeshore Habitat to begin building three homes with the goal of getting all three framed in just one week. The Blitz Build will take place at Lakeshore Habitat’s Vista Green development, a 42-home neighborhood built for community that will include 18 Habitat homes and 24 Jubilee homes. Thanks to this strategic partnership with Jubilee, families who make anywhere from 30-120% of the area median income will have the opportunity for affordable homeownership.
What to Look For in a Live Christmas Tree? A Master Gardener Explains
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – With Christmas Day coming two weeks from Sunday, many people will be heading out over the weekend to get the live Christmas Tree for the festive holiday. According to Master Gardener Jan Meeuwsen of DeBruyn Seed in Zeeland, a live tree, with...
Holland Police Log December 6-8, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
High School Basketball on Tap for Friday; Hope Women Win Again
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – In high school basketball at the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place last night, visiting South Christian swept a doubleheader from Holland Christian by scores of 46-41 for the girls and 75-34 for the boys. Catch girls/boys hoops doubleheader action on our stations this...
Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
