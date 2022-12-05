The Seattle Mariners have done virtually zilch so far in free agency this offseason, and it turns out that may be no accident. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports this week that industry sources do not believe the Mariners will be factors in any of the major free agents left on the market. Divish adds that there is “some thought” that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is operating under the limitations of a payroll budget set by team ownership (based on comments that Dipoto has supposedly made to other teams and agents).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO