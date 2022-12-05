Read full article on original website
Easy Johnny Cakes Recipe
Forget your go-to pancake recipe and think a little outside the box. There's no time like the present to bust out a new recipe, and Johnny cakes will definitely please a crowd. Johnny cakes look like a pancake, they smell like a pancake, and if they could talk, they'd probably talk like a pancake — but there is a pretty distinct difference between the two. Johnny cakes include cornmeal in the batter, whereas traditional pancakes do not. The cornmeal adds a light and sweet flavor, taking the Johnny cake to a new level.
Tender Slow-Cooker Leg Of Lamb Recipe
If you haven't yet discovered the joys of preparing food in a slow cooker, you might want to go purchase the handy appliance before reading any further. As recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply remarks, "If you want a completely hands off meal then this slow cooker lamb is perfect." A leg of lamb benefits from a low and slow cooking process, but leaving your oven or stovetop burner on all day isn't ideal.
For Chewier Brownies, Crank Up That Oven
Brownies have been a part of American confectionery since the late 1800s and a multitude of brownie varieties have emerged in the decades since. While home bakers have come up with many creative flavors and consistencies, the dessert usually comes in one of three main forms; fudgy, cakey, or chewy. Even though the base of each type of brownie generally starts off with a similar recipe, proponents of each brownie variety will passionately defend their favorite confection.
Marry Me Chicken, Explained
The name says it all, Marry Me Chicken, a dish so good, anyone you serve it to will want to put a ring on it. But does it really work? And what exactly is this dish, besides the third most Googled recipe of 2022 (per Google Trends)? While the way to anyone's heart may or may not be through their stomach, we doubt that any dish, no matter how good, can guarantee a proposal.
Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves
Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
Trader Joe's Winter Baton Lovers Quartet Is Back For Another Year
It can be fun trying something new, whether it be a new activity, a new TV show, or a new restaurant. However, when it comes to the holiday season, many people find comfort in keeping with the same rituals they've been practicing since they were kids. In fact, a recent OnePoll survey found that 43% of Americans have a holiday tradition that has been going on for upwards of 16 years. And while those traditions are different in every household, the survey also found that a whopping 83% of them share one thing in common: food.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Running To Grab Its Returning Candy Cane Green Tea
There's no such thing as too much holiday spirit, right? With only a few weeks left until December 25, people are covering their homes with twinkling lights and poinsettias, playing Christmas albums on a loop, and guzzling down Starbucks' Peppermint Mochas. While the Peppermint Mocha may be Starbucks' flagship festive drink this time of year (according to Starbucks Stories & News, it's been on the menu for 20 years), don't sleep on the holiday drinks from Starbucks' secret menu you can order year-round.
Instagram Isn't Impressed With Costco's Returning Thin Mint Pretzels
Over the years, Girl Scout cookies have developed somewhat of a cult following. It's something about those colorful boxes that gets anyone with a sweet tooth salivating. And while everyone has their favorite Girl Scout cookie — whether it's coconut-covered Samoas or crunchy Peanut Butter Patties — Girl Scouts of the USA reports that the top-selling cookies year after year are the classic Thin Mints.
Alex Belew Hands Us The Key To Cooking His Perfect Score Hell's Kitchen Salmon - Exclusive
It takes guts to try to surprise Gordon Ramsay with fish and rice, but lack of grit is clearly not a problem for "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Alex Belew. We proffer proof: the Tennessee-based chef has made it through most of Season 21 relatively unscathed, although that may be about to change. If the chef's Instagram's any indication, Ramsay's about to give the chef a lashing in the upcoming Season 21, Episode 9.
A Huge Franzia Wine Box Inflatable Is What Your Yard Needs
While wine Advent calendars are a popular way to kick off the holiday season, there are bigger and bolder ways to show off just how much you love wine. You might have a wine fridge, and if you're very lucky, a wine cellar to store and display all your wines properly. But if you need more wine decor in your life, Franzia will have something that will get the attention of all your neighbors.
Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Vintage Gingerbread House Tutorial
When it comes to holiday cooking, baking, and decorating, the hostess with the mostess, Martha Stewart, should pop right into your head. Stewart's long list of achievements includes publishing 99 cookbooks, owning a stellar garden, and maintaining a friendship with rapper, Snoop Dogg. For those who may be hosting a holiday party, or just want to upgrade their regular holiday routine, Stewart offers some great seasonal recipes from breakfast to dessert, as well as decorating and gift wrapping tips (per Martha Stewart).
What's The Difference Between Picante And Salsa?
Sometimes, the best part of a particular dish is the sauce. But why are sauces even used in cooking? According to Britannica, sauces are used to "provide flavor, moisture, and a contrast in texture and color." Just imagine a burger without the sauce – it probably wouldn't be nearly as popular as it is. And in the world of food, there are many types of different sauces. The most famous ones are the five French mother sauces that were created by chef Auguste Escoffier. Those include béchamel, velouté, Espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato sauce, and you've probably tasted or made at least a few of them (via Healthline).
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
How Guy Fieri Dresses Up His Favorite Roasted Brussels Sprouts
With a recipe catalog that includes dishes such as Trash Can Nachos and Pepperoni Studded Lasagna, it may seem like Guy Fieri is a glutton for a decadent meal. That assumption wouldn't be totally wrong; the chef does have an entire show dedicated to seeking out the country's best "greasy spoon" restaurants, after all (via Guy Fieri).
Why Ree Drummond's 12-Hour Iced Coffee Method Is Still A Time Saver
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. That mornings can be tough may be the understatement of a lifetime. There's always something in the way of you getting out the door on time. If you haven't burned your breakfast so far like the "Friends" theme song goes, consider yourself one step ahead of the game. Making coffee might seem like a small task, but if you're rushing out the door, even the five minutes it takes to make a cup of pour-over coffee is too long, and forget about the six to eight-minute wait for a perfect cup of French pressed (via Counter Culture Coffee & Serious Eats). Plus you have to tack on the time to boil the water. Oh, and by the way, you've been pouring coffee wrong your entire life anyway.
McCormick's Flavor Of The Year Is A Vietnamese And Cajun Style Seasoning
The popular spice brand McCormick shares an annual Flavor Forecast, which provides insights on culinary trends and how they evolve around the world. And it has done so since the year 2000, according to McCormick's website. The 2021 forecast predicted an emphasis on plant-based foods, experiencing foods from other nationalities, experimenting with ingredients from oceans and other bodies of water, and being in tune with our minds and bodies when it comes to food. For 2022, McCormick predicted a greater emphasis on our use of time in the kitchen and anticipated food trends that reinvent sweets by pairing them with unique ingredients and highlighting the stories behind food with a focus on the "power of women" (via a press release).
Wingstop Dropped A Carolina Gold BBQ Flavor For A Limited Time
There was a time when enjoying a nice hot plate of wings involved heading out to a pub or pizza place, or picking up a family-size wing pack at the grocery store, and then feasting on the simple combination of savory chicken and spicy Buffalo sauce. Choosing between ranch or blue cheese for dipping was pretty much the only decision-making involved in the process. But these days, things aren't so basic. Sure, you've got classic bone-in wings, but boneless wings, chicken tenders, and crispy chicken sandwiches doused in sauce are a big hit, too. For those who like to spice things up, standard hot wings might look a little plain Jane by comparison, especially when comparing them to the offerings at some chicken chains.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
The Poached Eggs Reddit Is Calling 'Pure Art'
Eggs are probably the easiest thing to cook, aside from being delicious, filling, and healthy. It's one of people's favorite sources of protein, especially non-meat eaters. Eggs are brunch kings and queens, always making a spot in your morning classics. Plus, eggs can be enjoyed in so many ways and shapes. The list includes scrambled eggs, fried eggs, French-style omelets, hardboiled eggs, and lastly, poached eggs. These last ones are probably the hardest ones to do, requiring extra utensils and technique.
