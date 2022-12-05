A sweet retreat just blocks to parks, shopping, and dining. Tucked in West Seattle, charm abounds in this 2007 built craftsman, offering a sense of home from the moment of arrival! Step inside from the rocking chair porch to the light filled main level with fresh paint, warm hardwood floors, and soaring ceilings. A formal living room with gas fireplace, open-concept kitchen with island, dining, and living space with backyard views. Upstairs enjoys three generous bedrooms, laundry room and a huge primary with sweeping Cascade views, balcony, spa-like bath, and walk-in closet. A separate studio apartment off the two-car garage offers income potential. A couple blocks to Nos Nos Cafe, the public library, Camp Long Nature Preserve, bus stop to DT Seattle, and a quick jaunt to the shops and restaurants at the Alaska and Morgan Junctions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO