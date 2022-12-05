ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Moves: GitHub hires chief product officer; ex-RealSelf leader joins Oggvo; ex-Adaptive CFO lands at Capella Space

— Maureen Ezekwugo is now CEO of Oggvo, which develops customer review management software for small- to medium-sized businesses. Ezekwugo was previously at Seattle-based cosmetic treatment review platform RealSelf, most recently as chief customer officer. Ezekwugo’s previous roles include director of sales and operations at real estate company Market Leader....
Charm Abounds in this West Seattle Craftsman

A sweet retreat just blocks to parks, shopping, and dining. Tucked in West Seattle, charm abounds in this 2007 built craftsman, offering a sense of home from the moment of arrival! Step inside from the rocking chair porch to the light filled main level with fresh paint, warm hardwood floors, and soaring ceilings. A formal living room with gas fireplace, open-concept kitchen with island, dining, and living space with backyard views. Upstairs enjoys three generous bedrooms, laundry room and a huge primary with sweeping Cascade views, balcony, spa-like bath, and walk-in closet. A separate studio apartment off the two-car garage offers income potential. A couple blocks to Nos Nos Cafe, the public library, Camp Long Nature Preserve, bus stop to DT Seattle, and a quick jaunt to the shops and restaurants at the Alaska and Morgan Junctions.
New Condo in the Heart of Belltown!

Own a piece of Seattle’s bustling energy near many restaurants, shops, and the Seattle Center offerings. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo (in the heart of Belltown) offers 9-foot ceilings, simple sophisticated layout, window treatments, and a bay window with Juliette deck. 1 unassigned parking spot, and 48″x30″ storage unit, comes with the condo. Excellent building amenities include: on-site management, exercise room, party room, guest suite, and more! INVESTOR ALERT : Belltown Court is one of the only buildings (in downtown Seattle) that allows short-term rentals (i.e. VRBO, AirBNB, etc.), which is exactly what the current owner was using it as.
