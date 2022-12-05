Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Related
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: GitHub hires chief product officer; ex-RealSelf leader joins Oggvo; ex-Adaptive CFO lands at Capella Space
— Maureen Ezekwugo is now CEO of Oggvo, which develops customer review management software for small- to medium-sized businesses. Ezekwugo was previously at Seattle-based cosmetic treatment review platform RealSelf, most recently as chief customer officer. Ezekwugo’s previous roles include director of sales and operations at real estate company Market Leader....
geekwire.com
Meet Allison Arzeno, the data science whiz leading insurance tech company Assurance IQ
It’s been a leadership roller coaster ride over the past two years for Allison Arzeno, chief executive officer of Seattle insurance technology company Assurance IQ. Arzeno became president in September 2020 when the company’s co-founder Michael Rowell stepped away for medical reasons. Assurance, which uses tech to match...
geekwire.com
Keyplay, a new Seattle startup led by veteran entrepreneur Adam Schoenfeld, raises $3M
Keyplay emerged from stealth mode Wednesday, announcing $3 million in funding and the launch of its subscription-based platform that aggregates and identifies sales leads. The round was led by MHS Capital. Other backers include GTMFund, Evening Fund, Ascend.vc, former Tableau CMO Elissa Fink, and former Bizible CEO Aaron Bird, among others.
geekwire.com
Charm Abounds in this West Seattle Craftsman
A sweet retreat just blocks to parks, shopping, and dining. Tucked in West Seattle, charm abounds in this 2007 built craftsman, offering a sense of home from the moment of arrival! Step inside from the rocking chair porch to the light filled main level with fresh paint, warm hardwood floors, and soaring ceilings. A formal living room with gas fireplace, open-concept kitchen with island, dining, and living space with backyard views. Upstairs enjoys three generous bedrooms, laundry room and a huge primary with sweeping Cascade views, balcony, spa-like bath, and walk-in closet. A separate studio apartment off the two-car garage offers income potential. A couple blocks to Nos Nos Cafe, the public library, Camp Long Nature Preserve, bus stop to DT Seattle, and a quick jaunt to the shops and restaurants at the Alaska and Morgan Junctions.
geekwire.com
New Condo in the Heart of Belltown!
Own a piece of Seattle’s bustling energy near many restaurants, shops, and the Seattle Center offerings. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo (in the heart of Belltown) offers 9-foot ceilings, simple sophisticated layout, window treatments, and a bay window with Juliette deck. 1 unassigned parking spot, and 48″x30″ storage unit, comes with the condo. Excellent building amenities include: on-site management, exercise room, party room, guest suite, and more! INVESTOR ALERT : Belltown Court is one of the only buildings (in downtown Seattle) that allows short-term rentals (i.e. VRBO, AirBNB, etc.), which is exactly what the current owner was using it as.
geekwire.com
GeekWire Gala recap: Seattle community celebrates the holidays in a big way at our annual party
The GeekWire Gala returned in epic fashion Wednesday evening as we welcomed nearly 700 people to our holiday bash for an evening of great conversation, tasty treats, lively music, festive cocktails, and much more. We brought back the annual tradition after a two-year hiatus and celebrated at Block 41 in...
geekwire.com
GeekWire Gala FAQ: What to know if you’re attending our big holiday party
We are looking forward to seeing everyone Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the GeekWire Gala as we bring back this holiday tradition after a two-year hiatus. We’ll be celebrating the year in tech with an evening of conversation, tasty treats, lively music and festive cocktails. If you or your friends...
Comments / 0