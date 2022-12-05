New Jersey American Water employees and union members donate more than 275 toys to The Salvation Army New Jersey Division

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
hudsoncountyview.com
HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York comes together to help fire victims with GoFundMe pages, clothing drive
The Town of West New York is coming together to help the 41 families impacted by a four-alarm fire at The Orient and the Borinquen Bodega on Madison Street last week, launching GoFundMe pages, a clothing drive, and more. At least three GoFundMe pages have been launched, with the most...
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
Newark Airport Cargo Workers Strike Demanding Higher Pay
Workers across the country are taking part in a day of action while calling on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.
Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women. Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
themontclairgirl.com
Proposed Taco Bell + Wendy’s in Bloomfield Denied by Planning Board
On April 12th, the Bloomfield Planning Board first reviewed an application submitted by Finomus Bloomfield RE Holdings, LLC regarding the previous Friendly’s lot at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield. The proposed plan included a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s that has received a lot of pushback from local residents. Many revisions and meetings later, on December 6th, the board officially denied the plan, citing safety and aesthetic concerns with the property. Read on for all the most recent updates on the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
paramuspost.com
HOLIDAY BAZAAR IN TENAFLY, N.J. AT THE SPRING
(Tenafly, N.J. – December 8, 2022) It is officially the holiday shopping season, and nothing is more remarkable for family and friends than finding creative, one-of-a-kind gifts. The Spring, located in Tenafly, New Jersey, announces its Holiday Bazaar featuring creative and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts on Sunday, December 11, from...
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus
APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
essexnewsdaily.com
Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cuts the ribbon on new tower for 3 bells that used to ring at St. Joseph’s Church
The City of Bayonne cut the ribbon on a new tower for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church during a ceremony at Fitzpatrick Park last week. At the ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that Bayonne was “moving forward”. and “preserving...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County plans 2022 Holiday Food Distribution December 20
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Winter Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis until supplies last.
Bed-Stuy tenants say they’ve been living with rodents and unlivable conditions for years
Multiple tenants spoke to News 12 sharing similar horror stories of hearing, seeing, and coming into contact with rodents at all hours of the day in their homes.
Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers
The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
bkreader.com
Everything’s Coming Up Roses for John Cook, The Tireless Volunteer Behind NYCHA’s ‘Rat Gardens’
One year after covered the story of how the Brooklyn community saved nine gardens at a Bed-Stuy New York City Housing Authority housing complex from being torn up due to rats, the volunteer behind the gardens is promising to make the coming spring the gardens’ best. Cook started building...
Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday
The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
Comments / 0