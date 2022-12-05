ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

New Jersey American Water employees and union members donate more than 275 toys to The Salvation Army New Jersey Division

 4 days ago
hudsoncountyview.com

HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Program leads four Newark families to homeownership

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women.  Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Proposed Taco Bell + Wendy’s in Bloomfield Denied by Planning Board

On April 12th, the Bloomfield Planning Board first reviewed an application submitted by Finomus Bloomfield RE Holdings, LLC regarding the previous Friendly’s lot at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield. The proposed plan included a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s that has received a lot of pushback from local residents. Many revisions and meetings later, on December 6th, the board officially denied the plan, citing safety and aesthetic concerns with the property. Read on for all the most recent updates on the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
paramuspost.com

HOLIDAY BAZAAR IN TENAFLY, N.J. AT THE SPRING

(Tenafly, N.J. – December 8, 2022) It is officially the holiday shopping season, and nothing is more remarkable for family and friends than finding creative, one-of-a-kind gifts. The Spring, located in Tenafly, New Jersey, announces its Holiday Bazaar featuring creative and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts on Sunday, December 11, from...
TENAFLY, NJ
CBS New York

Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history

NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County plans 2022 Holiday Food Distribution December 20

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Winter Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis until supplies last.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers

The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday

The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
BAYONNE, NJ

