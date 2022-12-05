ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

3d ago

There is a failed plan to take hard-working people that work are able to afford a nice house and a nice neighborhood and then bring in a bunch of people in subsidized government housing that’s the only thing Akron knows how to do is live off of government subsidized instead of providing jobs an industry end of the community

Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Kent State architecture students propose ideas for St. Joe's property

The old St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital is in the process of being demolished. The old eyesore in Warren has a fairly large property. This means it could soon see a new chapter thanks to some Kent State students who offered their project ideas. "It's a great learning opportunity," said William...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families. Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit. “Bridging the digital divide in our community...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Headtrip Brewery to close this month

STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
STOW, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Norton High School in plowing contest

NORTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. The program encourages local groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. According to ODOT officials, 22 schools from Summit, as well as Stark, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties, are participating in the contest this year. Participants in the Leader Publications coverage area include Norton and Cuyahoga Falls high schools and Lake Center Christian School in Hartville. Voting to determine which school’s artwork will win the contest continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at Facebook.com/ODOTD4.
NORTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH

Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH

