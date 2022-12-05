Read full article on original website
There is a failed plan to take hard-working people that work are able to afford a nice house and a nice neighborhood and then bring in a bunch of people in subsidized government housing that’s the only thing Akron knows how to do is live off of government subsidized instead of providing jobs an industry end of the community
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Akron has earmarked all its $145 million in COVID stimulus funds. Here is where it will go: Stimulus Watch
The City of Akron is ahead of many nearby cities, in that it has already approved how it wants to spend its $145 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Though the projects have been approved throughout the last year, city officials gave a presentation detailing how the ARPA dollars will be spent earlier this week.
State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
WFMJ.com
Kent State architecture students propose ideas for St. Joe's property
The old St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital is in the process of being demolished. The old eyesore in Warren has a fairly large property. This means it could soon see a new chapter thanks to some Kent State students who offered their project ideas. "It's a great learning opportunity," said William...
cleveland19.com
Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families. Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit. “Bridging the digital divide in our community...
Headtrip Brewery to close this month
STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
Akron teachers share fear and frustration over violence in schools
Multiple Akron Public Schools teachers are raising concerns over violence in the buildings and criticizing the administration for not doing enough to protect students and educators.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Akron Leader Publications
Norton High School in plowing contest
NORTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. The program encourages local groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. According to ODOT officials, 22 schools from Summit, as well as Stark, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties, are participating in the contest this year. Participants in the Leader Publications coverage area include Norton and Cuyahoga Falls high schools and Lake Center Christian School in Hartville. Voting to determine which school’s artwork will win the contest continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at Facebook.com/ODOTD4.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH
Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Akron schools to increase safety measures after recent security issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron Public Schools plan to increase safety precautions after several security incidents in the past few weeks. On Monday, Litchfield and Firestone Community Learning Centers went under lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a handgun to school. In an email sent to parents and staff, Superintendent...
