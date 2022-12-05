NORTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. The program encourages local groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. According to ODOT officials, 22 schools from Summit, as well as Stark, Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties, are participating in the contest this year. Participants in the Leader Publications coverage area include Norton and Cuyahoga Falls high schools and Lake Center Christian School in Hartville. Voting to determine which school’s artwork will win the contest continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at Facebook.com/ODOTD4.

NORTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO