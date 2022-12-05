ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Dec. 6

MUSKEGON – Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Vikings held a narrow 27-26 lead over the Lakers at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-47 advantage. Spring Lake fought back to take a 61-60 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation but Whitehall sophomore standout Cam Thompson corralled a loose ball and converted on a shot attempt in the paint with 14 seconds remaining to put the Vikings ahead.
Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?

Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe

The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan

30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Throwback Thursday: 1978, When The Drinking Age Went Up To 19

From 1972 until 1978, Michiganders could start drinking at age 18. It was a bad idea. Michigan Went Nearly A Hundred Years With No Drinking Age At All. From its inception as a state in 1837 until 1919, Michigan had no legal drinking age, although most bars kept a tight lid on younger people drinking by arbitrarily enforcing a drinking age of anywhere between 19 and 22.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
