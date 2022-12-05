Read full article on original website
West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year
Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
Tuesday night hoops recap
Grand Rapids Christian squared off against South Christian on opening night. The Eagles won 5-47 against the Sailors.
Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Dec. 6
MUSKEGON – Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Vikings held a narrow 27-26 lead over the Lakers at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-47 advantage. Spring Lake fought back to take a 61-60 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation but Whitehall sophomore standout Cam Thompson corralled a loose ball and converted on a shot attempt in the paint with 14 seconds remaining to put the Vikings ahead.
Grand Rapids Christian’s Dono Thames leads Eagles past South Christian
South Christian’s football team knocked Grand Rapids Christian out of the playoffs in November and beat the Eagles in August, too. Christian’s Dono Thames served noticed Tuesday night that basketball season has arrived.
Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records.
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Throwback Thursday: 1978, When The Drinking Age Went Up To 19
From 1972 until 1978, Michiganders could start drinking at age 18. It was a bad idea. Michigan Went Nearly A Hundred Years With No Drinking Age At All. From its inception as a state in 1837 until 1919, Michigan had no legal drinking age, although most bars kept a tight lid on younger people drinking by arbitrarily enforcing a drinking age of anywhere between 19 and 22.
There has only been one wolverine sighting in Michigan in the last 200 years — So what makes us "The Wolverine State"?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores just how Michigan got the nickname of “The Wolverine State” and what exactly happened to the largest member of the weasel family.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
