Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette
XCS dedicates gymnasium in honor of Anderson
XENIA — On Friday, December 9 before the home game versus Piqua, Xenia Community Schools will dedicate the Xenia High School gymnasium in honor of long-time coach, Phil Anderson. “The proud tradition and history of our Athletics program at Xenia High School owe much to the legacy left by...
Xenia Daily Gazette
College roundup: CSU wins three straight; Ackley named POTY
WILBERFORCE — The Central State Lady Marauders earned their third straight victory with a 74-65 win over Bluefield State on Wednesday. With the victory, CSU improves to 4-4 overall while BSU drops to 6-4 on the season. CSU led by as many as seven in the first quarter with...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Values all the motivation LCA needs
XENIA — The culture established within Legacy Christian girls basketball is staying on course this season. A 46-8 win against Yellow Springs at home on Thursday isn’t the proper measuring stick to how well the Knights’ players are developing. Taking a look at the way the team...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Harden named D-II Coach of the Year in Ohio
XENIA — Xenia head football coach Maurice Harden was named Ohio’s Division II co-Coach of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Wednesday as it unveiled its all-state honors. Upon learning the news of his award, he was simply left speechless. “I’m extremely humbled and thankful...
Xenia Daily Gazette
XIT opens season with high level wrestling
XENIA — Year two of the Xenia Invitational Tournament under Xenia head coach Andy Lewis displayed the growth which has been quickly generated for the event in addition to the potential it has to build toward in future years. The three-day event showcased all of the different prep levels...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Gag order signed in Gronbeck case
XENIA — A “gag order” in the case of a former Yellow Springs doctor was filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court Dec. 6. As a result of a telephone conference held Dec. 1 with counsel, the court has prohibited all attorneys, representatives, investigators, and other persons associated with either party from making any public comments regarding the Donald Gronbeck case until the final disposition.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Lid closes on Xenia in loss to Troy
XENIA — Keeping the game close into the third quarter, a long scoreless run doomed Xenia’s chances to get its first win. The Bucs were held without a point for over six and a half minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters at home, which helped propel Troy to a 67-50 win on Tuesday.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Cedarville defense ramps up in Battle of 72 win
JAMESTOWN — Defense won the day in the latest Battle of 72. Trailing heading into the final quarter, Cedarville held Greeneview to just two points and pulled away late for a 40-32 win on the road. “That’s what really won the game for us is we found a group...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Man facing jail after drug conviction
XENIA — A Xenia man could spend decades in prison after being convicted of several drug charges Dec. 7. Adam Norris II, 38, is facing up to 43 years in jail after a Greene County Common Please court jury found him guilty of four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Comments / 0