Peoria FD treats several sick students following field trip
PEORIA, Ariz. — Several sixth graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School reported feeling ill Thursday after returning from a field trip. The Peoria Unified School District said many students started feeling sick shortly after eating lunch off-campus during a field trip. The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to the school to triage the students.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
TEAM COVERAGE: Arizona reacts to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
East Valley Tribune
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
Student with laptop prompted gun scare at Cactus Shadows High School
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said last Friday's lockdown at Cactus Shadows High School was prompted by a student mistakenly identified as a gunman because they were holding a laptop and power cord. Officers were dispatched to the school in response to reports of someone having a firearm on...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
AZFamily
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Real estate investment firm buys Foothills course
A California company that specializes in apartment and commercial development has purchased the Foothills Golf Course for $4.7 million, leaving Wilson Gee and his partners with two left courses in Ahwatukee with a third in nearby Maricopa. AZ Management & Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Ennabe Properties a multigenerational-family business,...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
12 News
