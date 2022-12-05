ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Peoria FD treats several sick students following field trip

PEORIA, Ariz. — Several sixth graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School reported feeling ill Thursday after returning from a field trip. The Peoria Unified School District said many students started feeling sick shortly after eating lunch off-campus during a field trip. The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to the school to triage the students.
PEORIA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Real estate investment firm buys Foothills course

A California company that specializes in apartment and commercial development has purchased the Foothills Golf Course for $4.7 million, leaving Wilson Gee and his partners with two left courses in Ahwatukee with a third in nearby Maricopa. AZ Management & Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Ennabe Properties a multigenerational-family business,...
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy