FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit in Frisco, airlifted to Denver in critical condition on Tuesday, Dec. 6
A vehicle struck a pedestrian as they were walking near Colorado Highway 9 and Summit Boulevard in Frisco on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A news release from the town said the individual was pushing a shopping cart as they were heading south before the collision around 8:13 p.m. The individual was...
Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
KKTV
Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A chase Tuesday night involving Colorado Springs police came to an end in Douglas County along I-25. The suspect, a Pueblo man, is facing a number of serious charges including kidnapping. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, their department was made aware of the...
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Semi driver crashes off southbound I-25 in Castle Rock
A semi driver crashed off the road along southbound Interstate 25 near Plum Creek Parkway on Monday morning.
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze
DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism. DFD tweeted at about 3:44...
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed.
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Considerable avalanche danger can be more hazardous than high danger
COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said there have been 329 avalanches over the first eight days of December, 64 triggered by humans. Six people were involved in avalanche incidents, but no injuries have been reported. More than five feet of fresh snow has fallen in...
Thefts from vehicles hit Denver neighborhoods
'Tis the season for gift-giving, road-tripping and, with that holiday fun, brazen thieves looking to take advantage of the most wonderful time of the year.
Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023
DENVER — The head of Denver Water announced his plans to leave the utility. CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor. Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023. "It...
Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
Deputy shoots and kills man who pointed gun during eviction in Larimer County
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at deputies during an eviction Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Harmony Road, also known as West County Road...
