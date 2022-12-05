ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
FRISCO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze

DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism. DFD tweeted at about 3:44...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins

One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023

DENVER — The head of Denver Water announced his plans to leave the utility. CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor. Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023. "It...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy