When it comes to fast food customer service, Chick-fil-A ranks leaps and bounds above. This is evident in its eight years of earning the title of the most satisfied customers, according to QSR magazine. While it is necessary to treat customers well, it is also essential to treat the workers well. Such an ideology tends to yield higher employee satisfaction which increases retention rates. Also, people who are satisfied with their job tend to perform better — case in point, Costco. The big box discount store is open about its commitment to the well-being of its employees. During the pandemic, this served them well as employees stayed on board and sales increased (via CNN).

43 MINUTES AGO