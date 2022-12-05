Read full article on original website
Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves
Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Dropping Its First Plant-Based Spread
The demand for plant-based foods has risen exponentially in recent years, with a 54% increase in sales from 2018 to 2021, according to the Good Food Institute. Furthermore, the plant-based foods market as a whole was worth around $7.4 billion in 2021, which was a 6% increase from plant-based food sales in 2020. It seems that companies of all sorts are tapping into the ever-growing plant-based food market, with Panda Express introducing a plant-based version of its orange chicken, Daiya creating plant-based flatbreads, Smashburger welcoming plant-based shakes, and Coffee Mate releasing plant-based coffee creamers.
PepsiCo Is About To Lay Off Hundreds Of People
The company behind such popular products as Cheetos, Gatorade, and of course, Pepsi, is expected to lay off hundreds of workers in a not-too-appetizing move, per The Wall Street Journal. This, despite the fact that PepsiCo's third-quarter report showed an expected full-year organic revenue growth of 12 percent, according to a report released in October of 2022.
Chick-Fil-A Employees Have Mixed Feelings About Discounts, According To Reddit
When it comes to fast food customer service, Chick-fil-A ranks leaps and bounds above. This is evident in its eight years of earning the title of the most satisfied customers, according to QSR magazine. While it is necessary to treat customers well, it is also essential to treat the workers well. Such an ideology tends to yield higher employee satisfaction which increases retention rates. Also, people who are satisfied with their job tend to perform better — case in point, Costco. The big box discount store is open about its commitment to the well-being of its employees. During the pandemic, this served them well as employees stayed on board and sales increased (via CNN).
Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch
For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
Fast Food Restaurants Celebrating The Holidays With Seasonal Menu Items
Few things announce the arrival of the holidays better than food. Thanksgiving has its turkey, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. Hanukkah has latkes, sufganiyot, and gelt. Christmas has eggnog, chestnuts, and cookies. In winter, we bake, mix hot beverages, and settle snugly into our warm homes to fend off the cold and damp.
Instagram Isn't Impressed With Costco's Returning Thin Mint Pretzels
Over the years, Girl Scout cookies have developed somewhat of a cult following. It's something about those colorful boxes that gets anyone with a sweet tooth salivating. And while everyone has their favorite Girl Scout cookie — whether it's coconut-covered Samoas or crunchy Peanut Butter Patties — Girl Scouts of the USA reports that the top-selling cookies year after year are the classic Thin Mints.
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
Wingstop Dropped A Carolina Gold BBQ Flavor For A Limited Time
There was a time when enjoying a nice hot plate of wings involved heading out to a pub or pizza place, or picking up a family-size wing pack at the grocery store, and then feasting on the simple combination of savory chicken and spicy Buffalo sauce. Choosing between ranch or blue cheese for dipping was pretty much the only decision-making involved in the process. But these days, things aren't so basic. Sure, you've got classic bone-in wings, but boneless wings, chicken tenders, and crispy chicken sandwiches doused in sauce are a big hit, too. For those who like to spice things up, standard hot wings might look a little plain Jane by comparison, especially when comparing them to the offerings at some chicken chains.
Great Value Cream Cheese Is Among The Fastest Growing Brands Of 2022
It was a banner year for certain brands despite record inflation. The very "now" brand of Meta was deemed the fastest growing of any brand in 2022, according to a new report put together by Morning Consult. Other brands that topped the list, like T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, cater to the more budget-minded consumer. By and large, the list of the 20 fastest-growing brands of the year, which was tweeted out by Mark J. Burns, included some pretty massive brands that most people would expect to see represented. But there, smack at the number 8 spot, was ... Great Value Cream Cheese? Whatever you say, boss!
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
