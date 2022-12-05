Health experts are urging the public to mask up in crowded spaces to curb the spread of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus during the holiday season. "We had a really good reason to wear a mask with COVID-19, and now we have even more of a reason. It's a three-fer — you get protection from flu, RSV and certainly from COVID-19," Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, told The Washington Post in a Dec. 7 report.

