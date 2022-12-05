Read full article on original website
Modified vaccines less effective against new variants, 2 studies show
Two studies have found the omicron booster to be lacking when it comes to its strength against new COVID-19 subvariants BQ.1.1, XBB and BA.2.75.2 — which, together, account for 38 percent of cases. With the updated, BA.4/5-focused boosters, researchers at the Galveston-based University of Texas Medical Branch found that...
New melanoma treatment shows 20% complete remission rate
A new immunotherapy treatment for advanced melanoma had a reduction in disease progression in 50 percent of participants and complete remission in 20 percent, making it one of the most effective treatments to date, NBC News reported Dec. 7. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, used...
42 cardiology firsts in 2022
Columbus-based Ohio State University's Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital became the first in the world to study the clinical benefits of a device used to treat diastolic heart failure. Cardiac surgeons at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian health system, performed the first-in-human Impella RP Flex...
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
Mount Sinai's new way of keeping low-acuity patients out of the ED
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has started a program offering telehealth services to patients with less severe conditions who call 911, making it the first system in the state to do so. The program aims to free up space in the emergency department, particularly during surges of illnesses,...
Resetting your health system in 2023: strategies and tactical considerations
Volatility and uncertainty have eroded health system margins, and the situation cannot be corrected simply by returning to previously "normal" pre-pandemic approaches. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session sponsored by Guidehouse, Tom Zenty, former CEO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Health System and a Guidehouse national advisor, and David Burik, partner at Guidehouse who leads the firm’s Center for Health Insights, shared insights and examples of how health systems must reset for the future.
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
Time to end physician-nurse 'turf-wars,' ANA president says
The long-standing debate of whether to expand the role of advanced practice registered nurses has heated up as more healthcare organizations experience staff shortages and patients struggle to access timely care. In November, the American Medical Association and 87 other physician associations spoke out against the Improving Care and Access...
Health experts: Wear masks to curb 'tripledemic,' not just COVID-19
Health experts are urging the public to mask up in crowded spaces to curb the spread of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus during the holiday season. "We had a really good reason to wear a mask with COVID-19, and now we have even more of a reason. It's a three-fer — you get protection from flu, RSV and certainly from COVID-19," Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, told The Washington Post in a Dec. 7 report.
COVID-19 rebound 'uncommon' after antivirals, researchers say
Among more than 12,000 COVID-19 patients treated with antivirals in Hong Kong, the incidence of viral rebound was very low, according to a study published Dec. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong analyzed the outcomes of 12,629 adult COVID-19 patients hospitalized between Jan....
Former Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader moves to Hims & Hers
Scott Knoer, PharmD, the former chief pharmacy officer for Cleveland Clinic and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, is now the chief pharmacy and innovation officer for telehealth and personal wellness company Hims & Hers. In this role at the pharmaceutical and telehealth company, Dr. Knoer "will direct efforts to...
Drugs at your door: The growth of home-delivery medications
The latest trend of delivering vital medications and treatments to people's homes could improve healthcare access and patient outcomes, CNN reported Dec. 8. With 26 million Americans living in pharmacy deserts where they can't get Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular COVID-19 antiviral, prescription deliveries may be the next frontier to equitable access to pharmaceuticals.
8 updates from president of hospital where nurse called 911
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center has consistently made headlines after a nurse called fire crews to help work its overcrowded, understaffed emergency department in October. The hospital has faced pushback since, including zero applicants for emergency department roles and a potential accreditation delay. Chad Melton, the hospital's president, shared...
Nursing homes rarely face sanctions for staffing violations, report shows
Only 4 percent of U.S. nursing homes are cited by government inspectors for flouting federal registered nurse staffing level rules, and even fewer face fines for doing so, a USA Today investigation has found. When other types of caregivers are factored in, approximately one-third of U.S. nursing homes fall short...
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
California to allocate $480.5M for youth mental health
California is awarding $480.5 million to fund 54 projects aimed at improving the state's behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth. The projects are designed to increase care, especially in the least restrictive, community-based settings, with community wellness/youth prevention centers, outpatient treatment for substance use disorders, school-linked health centers and outpatient community mental health clinics, according to a Dec. 7 news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
Mayo Clinic defends executive raises
Mayo Clinic returned to raises for its executive team in 2021 with top-paid employees seeing the largest increases of 20 percent or more, the Rochester Post Bulletin reported Dec. 8. Financial hits brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 left many Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic executives taking small pay...
