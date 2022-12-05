Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
KUTV
Provo police seek to identify two vehicles in deadly hit-and-run investigation
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police said they are trying to identify two vehicles as they investigate a hit and run that killed a 21-year-old jogger. Isabelle Parr was hit and killed Thursday evening near 850 West 800 North. Police said whoever hit her left the scene without reporting it.
Gephardt Daily
Shooter in custody after SWAT response to Tooele residence
TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a multi-hour, multi-agency standoff. At about 12:45 p.m., a call came to dispatch about a man firing a gun in the residential area of Skyline Drive and the El Camino Loop in Tooele, Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD makes third arrest in September killing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Thursday the Salt Lake City Police Department announced a third arrest in the September murder of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. The fatal shooting came Sept. 10 near 500 South Post Street. After multiple 911 shots-fired calls, officers arrived at 12:54 a.m....
Gephardt Daily
Provo police seek tips on 2 vehicles possibly connected to hit-and-run death of jogger Isabelle Parr
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police are actively investigating the death of Isabelle Parr and asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles. “Although the photo quality is poor, the two vehicles shown include a four-door dark-colored truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV,” says a statement released Wednesday by the Provo Police Department.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
KSLTV
7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences
SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with impaired driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for 17-year-old girl critically injured in Taylorsville crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An extensive road to recovery is expected for a 17-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Taylorsville. Madalyn “Maddie” Anderson, a junior at Murray High School, was pinned inside her car following a two-car...
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
51-year-old man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Bruce Cook, a 51-year-old Highland man, was pronounced dead on the scene following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, December 6. According […]
Police Log: String of vehicle burglaries believed to be linked
Friday, December 2 Assault A man was reportedly assaulted by two other males at a 7-Eleven in Kamas. A review of the security footage revealed that one man repeatedly pushed […]
Family of Hunter High shooting victim upset over shooter’s ‘slap on the wrist’ sentencing
The family members of the victim of the Hunter High School shooting back in January 2022 spoke out against the shooter's sentencing. They said justice wasn't served.
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
Gephardt Daily
Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments
OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
ksl.com
Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police
TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
Porch pirates nabbed by Sandy police
Porch pirates are the Grinch of the holiday, but Sandy police reported today that they have arrested seven suspects guilty of this crime in a business parking lot.
KSLTV
Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville seeks fraud artist who’s hit two banks
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department is soliciting the public’s help in locating a man using fake ID cards to drain others’ bank accounts. “TVPD is seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of fraudulently making identification cards to gain access...
Comments / 1