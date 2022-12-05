ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Shooter in custody after SWAT response to Tooele residence

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a multi-hour, multi-agency standoff. At about 12:45 p.m., a call came to dispatch about a man firing a gun in the residential area of Skyline Drive and the El Camino Loop in Tooele, Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD makes third arrest in September killing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Thursday the Salt Lake City Police Department announced a third arrest in the September murder of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. The fatal shooting came Sept. 10 near 500 South Post Street. After multiple 911 shots-fired calls, officers arrived at 12:54 a.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police seek tips on 2 vehicles possibly connected to hit-and-run death of jogger Isabelle Parr

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police are actively investigating the death of Isabelle Parr and asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles. “Although the photo quality is poor, the two vehicles shown include a four-door dark-colored truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV,” says a statement released Wednesday by the Provo Police Department.
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences

SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments

OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Delivery driver hit by car in Bluffdale neighborhood

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A delivery driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a car while getting out of his vehicle in Bluffdale. The incident happened at 802 W. Star Spangled Drive. Police said the pedestrian — who suffered a leg injury, possibly a broken...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville seeks fraud artist who’s hit two banks

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department is soliciting the public’s help in locating a man using fake ID cards to drain others’ bank accounts. “TVPD is seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of fraudulently making identification cards to gain access...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

