Louisville, KY

LIVE: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be named the next head coach for the university’s football team. On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletics Association approved a new contract for Brohm, making him the 24th head...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Letter of intent signed to redevelop Louisville Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been vacant since 2008. However, Fischer spoke on Friday about reopening it. The Louisville Metro Government has signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY
Brohm family happy to be back at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY
LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville LB Ben Perry, OL Luke Kandra and CB Rance Conner Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal was certainly busy for Louisville football in the hours following the program's reported hiring of Jeff Brohm as their new head coach. Linebacker Benjamin Perry, offensive lineman Luke Kandra and cornerback Rance Conner have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they all announced Tuesday. None of them will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers

LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, KY
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY

