Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
LIVE: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be named the next head coach for the university’s football team. On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletics Association approved a new contract for Brohm, making him the 24th head...
Wave 3
Letter of intent signed to redevelop Louisville Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been vacant since 2008. However, Fischer spoke on Friday about reopening it. The Louisville Metro Government has signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group,...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Gardens redevelopment announcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is announcing plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed for years.
NBC Sports
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
Wave 3
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
Rudolph’s Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville. FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach. Updated: 6 hours ago. The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach...
Wave 3
Brohm family happy to be back at UofL
Rudolph’s Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville. FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach. Updated: 12 hours ago. The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach...
Wave 3
UofL students say they’re excited about potential hire of Jeff Brohm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students said they heard about Jeff Brohm’s announcement to return to his alma mater Louisville and they’re already calling the homecoming a touchdown hire. Even though it is finals week at UofL, the campus is buzzing with excitement to see what...
Wave 3
LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.
Wave 3
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next football head coach, multiple sources have reported on Wednesday. Sources told WAVE Sports reporter Kendrick Haskins on Wednesday that Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers for the...
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
Louisville LB Ben Perry, OL Luke Kandra and CB Rance Conner Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal was certainly busy for Louisville football in the hours following the program's reported hiring of Jeff Brohm as their new head coach. Linebacker Benjamin Perry, offensive lineman Luke Kandra and cornerback Rance Conner have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they all announced Tuesday. None of them will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.
Wave 3
Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers
UofL students say they’re excited about potential hire of Jeff Brohm. UofL students tell WAVE News they're excited about the future of the football program after it was announced the University was hiring Jeff Brohm. Updated: 3 hours ago. The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
BREAKING: Rueben Owens Completes Flip, Five-Star Headed to SEC West
What a 12 hours it has been for former Texas Commit, turned Louisville commit, and now Texas A&M commit Rueben Owens. Owens announced Wednesday that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals in the aftermath of head coach Marcus Satterfield taking the job at ...
uoflcardgame.com
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be the next head coach for the university’s football team. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 7 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
Louisville DL Henry Bryant, Zach Edwards Enter Transfer Portal
The defensive line duo were exclusively rotational depth pieces during their time with the Cardinals.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
Comments / 2